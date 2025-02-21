Aqara Smart Lock U300 drops to its all-time low price, and I bought it!

I have been looking at smart locks for some time, and just a few days ago, I posted a couple of deals on options from Aqara and eufy. Well, I made up my mind! I pulled the trigger on the Aqara Smart Lock U300, and the deal is still on, so you can take advantage of it, too. It’s $50 off, which brings the cost down to $179.99. Get the Aqara Aqara Smart Lock U300 for $179.99 ($50 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, and it is labeled as a “limited time deal.” It’s available in Black and Silver. The discount is the same, regardless of which color you pick.

Aqara Smart Lock U300 Aqara Smart Lock U300 See price at Amazon Save $50.00 Limited Time Deal!

I can now understand why the Aqara Smart Lock U300 has gained so much popularity. For starters, it is very nicely designed, with a minimalist look that is both modern and simple. It will look great on any door. It also feels pretty solid, as it is made mostly of metal. And it even gets an IPX4 rating, so you can use it outdoors without worrying about getting wet.

Also, there is a primary reason this was one of my very few options. This is not a deadbolt smart lock, like most other options. I don’t have a deadbolt at home, so the other options would require installing a deadbolt from zero. The Aqara Smart Lock U300 uses a regular doorknob lock system.

What really makes it special is its variety of unlocking options. Of course, you can use a physical key, and it comes with a set of two copies. You’re not getting one of these to use physical keys, though. Alternatively, it supports PINs and has a fingerprint reader. You can also access it remotely using the official app, your smart assistant speaker or app, optional Aqara NFC cards, and even Apple Home Keys. The latter is really cool if you have Apple devices. You can literally unlock your smart lock by tapping your iPhone or Apple Watch on it. And it will work even if the device is turned off!

There is one trick here, though. The smart lock doesn’t work over Wi-Fi, which is the more common solution. Instead, you need a Matter controller. You can get the official Aqara Smart Hub M3, or you can use other compatible devices. Modern Amazon Echo and Google Nest speakers work. You can also use a Samsung SmartThings hub, as well as Apple smart devices like the HomePod speakers or Apple TV. Just make sure your model has Matter over Thread support first. Again, you can’t connect this one directly to Wi-Fi.

Also, this unit doesn’t have an internal battery. Instead, it uses four AA batteries. That said, you won’t need to worry about switching these batteries too often, as battery life is estimated at 10 months. And if you ever find yourself with a dead smart lock, it has an external USB-C port for powering it with a power bank. Of course, the physical key will always work, too.

So far, I am loving this thing. I got locked out of my place recently, which pushed me to get it ASAP. I mostly use my fingerprint and Apple Home Key, but it’s nice knowing I have plenty of options if needed. It will also allow me to let other people in remotely, when necessary.

Act quickly if you want to take advantage of this deal. This is a record-low price, and it might jump back up to $229.99 at any point.

