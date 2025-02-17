Looking for a smart lock? These Aqara and eufy ones are at record low prices!

I recently moved to the woods and am looking to make my cabin smart, so I’ve been on the lookout for smart home deals. Here are a couple that came across my desk today. Both the Aqara Smart Lock U300 and eufy Smart Lock C33 are on sale, and they are at record-low prices. This means they have never been cheaper! Get the Aqara Smart Lock U300 for just $179.99 ($50 off) Get the eufy Smart Lock C33 for just $113.99 ($46 off)

These offers are available from Amazon, and both are labeled as “limited time deals.” This means it shouldn’t be long before the discounts are gone. Aqara’s smart lock is available in Black and Silver; both are the same price. In the case of eufy’s lock, it’s available in Black and Nickel, but the Black version is a bit more expensive at $119.99.

Which smart lock is better for you? I specifically like these smart locks because they are standard door knob or lever replacements. Most other smart locks use deadbolts, but we know not all of you have these on your doors. Both of these models use standard knob lock systems, which means they will be compatible with almost any door. Which is better, though? Let’s go through their differences and find out.

Aqara Smart Lock U300

Aqara Smart Lock U300 Aqara Smart Lock U300 See price at Amazon Save $50.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Aqara Smart Lock U300 has gained plenty of popularity lately. It’s a very nicely designed smart lock made mostly of metal. The minimalist design is also quite pleasing to the eye. You can also use it both indoors and outdoors, as it has an IPX4 rating, giving it a nice level of water resistance.

The Aqara Smart Lick U300 supports multiple unlocking methods, offering a more complete package. You can use the PIN pad, a fingerprint reader, the app, optional Aqara NFC cards, a physical key, and even Apple Home Keys. This makes it an excellent option for Apple users, as you can use your iPhone or Apple watch to unlock the door. This feature works even if the device is turned off!

The trick here is that this feature requires an Apple 2-in-1 Matter Controller and Border Router. You can also use other Thread-compatible devices, such as Amazon Echo speakers, Samsung SmartThings hubs, and Google Nest devices. Just make sure the one you has Thread support first.

This unit uses four AA batteries, and battery life is estimated at about 10 months. If you ever find yourself with no more power in the smart lock, though, it has an external USB-C port, so you can use a battery pack to power the lock and let yourself in. Alternatively, the physical key will always work.

eufy Smart Lock C33

eufy Smart Lever Lock C33 eufy Smart Lever Lock C33 See price at Amazon Save $46.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Aqara Smart Lock U300 is awesome, especially if you can take advantage of the Apple features. That said, not everyone needs such an advanced smart lock. The eufy Smart Lock C33 is significantly less expensive and it is still a very handy smart home device.

The main difference is that the build includes more plastic parts, but it still has an IP53 rating, and it looks pretty nice. You can’t tap your phone on it to unlock it, but it still supports PINs, fingerprints, the official app, your smart speaker, and physical keys. It connects directly to Wi-Fi, so it also has fewer set-up requirements.

This one uses double the batteries, but the eight batteries should last about 12 months. This estimation is based on the assumption that you unlock the door 20 times per day.

For just $113.99, this is a really good option that will further stretch your dollar. Many of you might not need the upgrades on the Aqara option, anyway. These are record-low prices, so they are as cheap as they have ever been. Make sure to act quickly, because such discounts are often short-lived.

You might like