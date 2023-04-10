April 2023 Android security patch available now for Pixel phones

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The April 2023 Android security patch is here! If you own a recent Google Pixel smartphone, you can perform a software update check now in System Settings to grab it. You can also update manually or simply wait for the OTA notification.

We expect the next big Pixel feature drop to land in June. As such, this month’s update just brings the new security update and some bug fixes. However, one of them is pretty big: a fix for a bug where Bluetooth devices would silently disconnect. You can see the full changelog here.

If you don’t want to wait for the OTA alert on your Pixel phone, you can always manually update. To download the factory image or OTA, click the appropriate link below. Don’t have a Pixel phone? The Google Pixel 6a costs just $499 and will receive software updates until 2027.

April 2023 Android security patch links Note: These links are for unlocked models only. If you have a carrier-branded Pixel, you will need to visit here for factory images or here for OTA images.

