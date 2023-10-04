Apple's upcoming iOS 17 update could fix iPhone 15 Pro overheating issue

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple is internally testing the iOS 17.0.3 update.

The new software could fix overheating issues on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Apple previously said that a bug in iOS 17 and certain apps are causing the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max to heat up excessively.

Apple is reportedly readying the iOS 17.0.3 update, which could fix the overheating issues on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. According to MacRumors, Apple is already testing the update internally. And since iOS 17.0.2 rolled out just last week, iOS 17.0.3 should technically be the next update to hit the new iPhones. The previous update also fixed a data transfer issue affecting all iPhone 15 models.

Apple acknowledged the iPhone 15 Pro overheating problems just a few days back. The company blamed the issue on a bug in iOS 17 but didn’t delve into any details about the bug. Apple also said that some apps like Uber, Instagram, and Asphalt 9: Legends are overloading the A17 Pro chip and that it’s in talks with developers to update their apps to fix the issue.

The company asserted that the Titanium frame of the iPhone 15 Pro models is not to blame for the heating problems. In fact, in Apple’s testing, the new material performed better in heat dissipation compared to previous Stainless Steel models.

While the official changelog of the iOS 17.0.3 update is not yet confirmed, all signs point to the upcoming fix for the overheating issues on the Pro iPhones. Apple has promised that the update won’t affect the performance of the A17 Pro chip. The firm also said the phones might feel hotter than usual in the first few days after setting up or restoring because of increased background activity. So you might still experience some heating on your brand new iPhone 15 Pro models even after the update rolls out.

