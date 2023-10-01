Apple acknowledges iPhone 15 Pro overheating issue, says it's not the hardware

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has acknowledged the iPhone 15 Pro overheating issue.

The company has said that a software fix is in the process of being rolled out.

As per Apple’s findings, the hardware of the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro is not to blame for the heating issue.

Apple has officially addressed the overheating issue on the iPhone 15 Pro models. The company has identified a bug in iOS 17 as one of the main culprits behind the problem.

After mounting complaints about overheating iPhone 15 Pro models, Apple has said that the devices might feel hotter than usual in the first few days “after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity.”

“Another issue involves some recent updates to third-party apps that are causing them to overload the system,” Apple said in a statement to multiple publications, including Reuters. Some third-party apps causing the overheating issue include Asphalt 9, Instagram, and Uber. Of these, Instagram has already remedied the issue with a September 27 app update.

The iPhone maker has promised that a fix for other apps is on its way and is speaking to app developers to resolve the situation.

Defending the design of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, Apple said that the Titanium-body phones actually give better results in heat dissipation compared to older Stainless Steel models.

So if you’re struggling with an overheating iPhone 15 Pro, you should expect an iOS 17 bug fix update heading your way very soon. Apple has assured that the upcoming update won’t reduce the performance of the phones.

