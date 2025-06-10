iOS 19 is now iOS 26. Should Google follow suit with Android?

Apple

It’s WWDC week, and that means a flurry of software and service announcements from Apple.

During its keynote on Monday, Apple revealed new features to the Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, Macs, and more, including a new “Liquid Glass” UI that uses excessive transparency. This will undoubtedly prove divisive for Apple fans and those looking in, but the company also revealed a new numbering scheme for its OS products.

iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS will not feature the suffix 19 this year. Instead, Apple will now use the following year as its differentiator. This means that iOS 26 is the latest version, with iOS 27 and sundry coming in 2026, and so on.

There’s plenty to say about this change and its Liquid Glass aesthetic. I bet you’re itching to make your perspective heard.

So, here are the questions: Does Apple’s naming scheme change make it easier to identify its OS versions, or is it just a marketing exercise?

What are your thoughts on Liquid Glass: a Windows Vista dupe or a genuine revelation?

Does the software change mean anything if Apple’s A chipsets retain the old naming scheme?

Should Google adopt a similar naming scheme for Android?

How would you name iOS and Android versions? Codenames, years, or something else entirely? Be sure to vote in the polls below, too!

Which iOS 26 feature do you want added to Android? 19 votes Adaptive lock screen clock 47 % Redesigned Phone app 5 % Extra controls for boarding passes 16 % Animated album artwork on the lock screen 26 % Using points for in-person mobile payments 0 % Other (let us know in the comments) 5 %

Would you ever switch from Android to iOS? 12896 votes Yes 15 % No 79 % I already have 6 %

👇Sound off in the comments: What do you think of Apple’s announcements and changes?