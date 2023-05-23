Apple's WWDC 2023 event set for June 5: Here's what we expect

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has set a June 5 start date for WWDC 2023.

The company will undoubtedly launch new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and more.

We might also see an updated MacBook Air and the debut of Apple’s long-awaited XR headset.

Today, Apple sent out invitations for its annual developer’s event, known as the Worldwide Developers Conference — also known as WWDC. The event starts on June 5, 2023, with a keynote kicking things off at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET. The event will then continue over the next four days, wrapping up on June 9.

WWDC 2023 will be one of the company’s most significant events of the year, second only to the expected iPhone 15 launch in September. As such, you can expect a ton of big Apple announcements during the keynote. We’ve rounded up the biggest ones below.

WWDC 2023: Expected software announcements You can go ahead and plan for Apple to launch brand new versions of its major operating systems. We’d expect the company to spend most of its time focused on iOS, the operating system that powers the iPhone, its most popular product. Usually, Apple makes the latest version of iOS available that same day, which means iPhone users should expect to see iOS 17 pop up on or around June 5.

iOS 17 will probably include numerous quality-of-life improvements in place of “headlining” feature updates. In other words, expect to see a lot of little upgrades that users have asked for over the years rather than prominent, earth-shattering new features.

Meanwhile, Apple will also undoubtedly have updates for its other systems, including iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17. These systems are for the iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV hardware, respectively.

Expected hardware announcements WWDC 2023 won’t just be about software. We also expect Apple to announce some new hardware.

The biggest expected announcement is the long-awaited reveal of Apple’s XR headset. This system could be the AR/VR product that finally brings XR to the mainstream. However, rumors suggest that the development of this hardware has been fraught with problems. As such, we don’t expect to see the headset available for consumers any time soon. WWDC will likely be the time we hear Apple talk about it publicly for the first time, but that will probably be it.

We also are nearly certain Apple will launch a 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC 2023. It’s also possible we could see an updated 13-inch MacBook Air and possibly a new MacBook Pro. However, the 15-inch Air is the only one we are quite sure will debut at the event.

Stay tuned, as we will have full coverage of WWDC 2023 as it happens!

