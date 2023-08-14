The Apple Watch X could be the big upgrade you're waiting for

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple could be working on substantial upgrades to its smartwatch for its tenth anniversary in 2024.

Dubbed the Apple Watch X, it could feature upgrades like a newer magnetic band attachment mechanism, blood pressure monitoring tech, and a mircoLED display.

For this year, though, you can expect only a processor upgrade and new colors for the Apple Watch.

Apple is rumored to launch the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 next month, but users hoping for substantial changes will be disappointed. Instead, a new leak indicates that Apple has a more significant upgrade planned for the Apple Watch X, the nickname for the tenth-anniversary version of the smartwatch.

What’s coming with the Apple Watch X According to Apple expert and leaker Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to launch the “Apple Watch X” in 2024 to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the most successful smartwatch lineup. With the X model, Apple is exploring a thinner watch case and new ways for the band to attach to the device.

Since its inception, the Apple Watch band has retained the hallmark sliding-and-locking mechanism we’ve grown familiar with. Aside from size differences, you could reuse your older watch bands with newer watches as they were backwards compatible, making it feasible to build up a collection of high-quality Apple Watch bands you can cycle through.

While this design mechanism was ahead of its time when the watch first launched, it has held back the evolution of the Apple Watch by this point. The mechanism takes up considerable space that could be better used for other components.

Apple is said to be exploring a new magnetic band attachment system. However, it is unclear if this will be ready for the Watch X.

As for other changes, Apple is also working on a microLED display that would be better than the current OLED displays. The company is also said to be working on tech for blood pressure monitoring.

Since the Apple Watch X is still more than a year away from release, it remains to be seen which changes make it to the final product.

What’s coming this year for the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

For 2023, Apple likely has some modest improvements in mind, which is entirely at par with how the smartwatch has evolved over the years. We expect to see faster processors on board and some new colors. But that is it. As Gurman says, this could arguably be the “most minor upgrade in the product’s history.”

So if you already have a functional Apple Watch, you might want to hold out till next year.

