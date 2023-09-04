Apple Watch won't swipe up or down? Here's how to fix it

The touchscreen on an Apple Watch is the key to its navigation. Once the device is turned on, there’s little more frustrating than an unresponsive display. That also includes access to your Apple Watch control center not working. Follow our tips below to fix an Apple Watch that won’t swipe up or down. Fortunately, the issue is a common Apple Watch problem with a simple solution.

When your smartwatch is working correctly, a swipe down should access your Apple Watch control center while swiping down brings up your notifications. If your Apple Watch won’t swipe or down, try the following fixes: Restart your Apple Watch: If your device won’t respond to either action, often a simple restart will be the fix. Press and hold the side button of your Apple Watch until sliders appear. Tap the power icon, then tap and drag the Power Button to the right. Turn your device back on by holding down the side button until the Apple logo appears.

Press and hold the side button and volume button, then tap and drag the power icon to the right. Turn your iPhone back on by holding down the top or side button until the Apple logo appears.

Update your Apple Watch: Software updates often provide solutions to existing bugs that may be keeping your Apple Watch from swiping up or down. Open the Apple Watch app on your paired iPhone. From the My Watch tab, tap General, then tap Software Update If an update is available, tap Download and Install.

Software updates often provide solutions to existing bugs that may be keeping your Apple Watch from swiping up or down. Clean your device: Wipe down your touchscreen and remove any screen protectors. Using a nonabrasive, lint-free cloth, wipe down your Apple Watch screen. Lightly dampen the cloth with water if needed. Remove any added screen protection that may be impeding touchscreen responsiveness.

Wipe down your touchscreen and remove any screen protectors. Disable Water Lock: When Water Lock is turned on, the Apple Watch will not respond to swipes up or down. Press and hold the Digital Crown to unlock your screen.

FAQs

Where is the control center on my Apple Watch? You can access your Apple Watch control center by swiping up from the lock screen or watch face.

