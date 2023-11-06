WatchOS 10.1 killing your Apple Watch battery? A fix is coming soon!

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has reportedly shared an internal memo with its service partners confirming the watchOS 10.1 battery drain issue.

The problem will be fixed with an upcoming software update, possibly watchOS 10.2.

Many older and current Apple Watch models are affected by the problem.

Apple is reportedly working on fixing the Apple Watch battery drain issue that cropped up after the company rolled out the watchOS 10.1 update.

According to MacRumors, Apple has shared a memo with its authorized service partners confirming that the issue will be fixed with a software update that will roll out “soon.”

Apple didn’t specify the exact cause of the Apple Watch battery drain problem. It also reportedly failed to mention which Apple Watch models are affected by the issue. However, reports on Reddit, Apple communities, and X (formerly Twitter) suggest that the problem impacts various Apple Watch models, including older ones like the Apple Watch Series 5 and the latest Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apple previously noted in its iOS 17.1 developer release that the update fixes an issue wherein “increased power consumption might occur when an Apple Watch running watchOS 10.1 is paired with an iPhone with iOS 17.0.”

MacRumors predicts that Apple could fix the watchOS 10.1 battery drain problem with a watchOS 10.1.1 or watchOS 10.2 update. The latter is apparently in beta testing right now and is expected to be released in December.

