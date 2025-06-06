Google should learn from this rumored Apple Watch app upgrade

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple’s watchOS 26 could bring third-party widgets to the Control Center on Apple Watches.

We really hope Wear OS gains this feature eventually as it would be extremely useful.

Apple and Google are both working on their next smartwatch operating system updates, namely watchOS 26 and Wear OS 6 respectively. However, it now sounds like Apple is working on a great feature we’d love to see on Wear OS watches.

9to5Mac reports that watchOS 26 will offer third-party widgets in the Control Center. The outlet adds that this would let users “surface relevant actions or data” from said apps. That would be major news as the Control Center on Apple Watches only supports first-party toggles like cellular functionality, the flashlight, Wi-Fi, and battery-related info.

We really hope Google copies this feature and brings it to Wear OS smartwatches in the future. Android phones have long supported third-party tiles in Quick Settings, allowing users to quickly toggle their VPN service, activate Link to Windows, identify songs, and more. So bringing this feature to smartwatches seems like a logical expansion.

It’s likely too late for this feature to come to Wear OS 6, but the upcoming update still has some notable improvements. This includes a Material 3 Expressive visual style, up to 10% better battery life, and a much-improved always-on display.

