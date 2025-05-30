Google will put the always-on display to good use in Wear OS 6

Google

TL;DR Google has confirmed that Wear OS 6 will offer media controls on a smartwatch’s always-on display.

This will allow you to control your music playback without turning on your watch’s screen.

It seems like the always-on display could support more than just media controls, though.

Google announced Wear OS 6 earlier this month, bringing some visual changes in line with its Material 3 Expressive design language. However, it looks like a welcome addition to the always-on display went unnoticed until now.

Google quietly revealed on its Android Developers website (h/t: 9to5Google) that media controls will stay active on the always-on display when you’re not using your Wear OS 6 smartwatch. Check out the image below for a better idea of what we mean.

“The current song and media controls remain visible even when the user isn’t interacting with the Wear OS device,” read an accompanying caption. This would be a major improvement over previous Wear OS versions, which forced you to turn on the display. Google adds that this is part of an initiative to deliver a “consistent” always-on display experience across devices.

“As part of this change, the previous top activity remains visible and in the ‘resumed’ state when the device enters system ambient mode,” Google explains, suggesting that this will apply to more than just media-related activities. Our fingers are crossed that the Wear OS 6 always-on display also supports activities like workouts, timers, and navigation.

The new smartwatch OS is currently available as a developer preview and is expected to launch in the “coming months.” The software also brings up to 10% better battery life, Live Updates, and a variety of aesthetic tweaks.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.