Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Apple’s latest flagship smartwatch is a powerful device with plenty of onboard tools and features. However, it’s not perfect and the right accompaniments can further improve the user experience. We round up the best Apple Watch Series 8 accessories for getting the most out of your device.

The best Apple Watch Series 8 accessories

Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

It’s no secret that Apple’s charging specs aren’t the best. The latest Apple Watch should last you a full day and night, but before long, you’ll be reaching for your charging cable. When reviewing the device, we were happy to see the device outlast its 18-hour battery life claim but still would have liked to see more improvement in this department. Low Power Mode helps you eke out a few extra hours, which proved especially helpful for outdoor GPS workouts. Fortunately, the device is also equipped with fast-charging architecture and can power up from 0 to 80% in just 45 minutes. Apple includes a charging cable in the box, but for ease and convenience, we recommend grabbing a backup cable for the car or office.

20W USB-C power adapter

Amazon

Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, one Apple Watch Series 8 accessory that you’ll definitely need is a USB-C power adapter. While a charging cable comes with the wearable, an adapter does not. Luckily, wall adapters are fairly affordable at just $20 for an Apple-branded pick from Amazon.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro Portable Charger for Apple Watch

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Of course, a basic cable isn’t the only option and the best Apple Watch chargers offer a little bit more. This portable charger from Belkin features a sturdy, minimalist base that will streamline your habits. It also features built-in cord management to keep your charging station neat. During our Belkin BoostCharge Pro Portable Charger review, we appreciated the adjustable design for parking our Apple Watch in nightstand mode. The charger is also lightweight and easy to throw into a backpack or suitcase for travel.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 wireless charging pad with MagSafe

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

A bit heavier and harder working, Belkin’s 3-in-1 charging pad is the perfect companion for all your Apple devices. Power up your watch, iPhone, and earbuds all in one place with this Apple Watch Series 8 accessory. Not only does the device provide an attractive one-stop shop, but, it also features a fast-charging module and MagSafe wireless charging capabilities. We tested the sleek, white model during our Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 wireless charging pad review but the charging pad is also available in black as well.

LK Apple Watch Screen Protector

Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 8 features impressive durability, including a WR50 rating and an IP6X certification for dust-resistance. However, if you’re likely to find yourself knocking your wrist around, at the gym or at your day job, it may be worth some extra protection. Nothing impairs an attractive watch face like a deep scratch or cracked screen. The LK screen protector is an affordable accessory that can elongate the lifespan of your Apple Watch Series 8 and give you peace of mind. The pack comes with six screen protectors that are easy to install and won’t hinder your screen’s touch sensitivity.

Lerobo Sport Bands

Amazon

With fantastic fitness tracking and accurate health sensors, the Apple Watch Series 8 is a powerful workout tool. Sweaty gym sessions require a lot from your Apple Watch band and Lerobo Sport Bands deliver on every front. The flexible, silicone straps are lightweight enough to stay out of your way and easy to rinse after you wrap up. They also feature a perforated, breathable design that won’t trap sweat and come in plenty of colors to match your favorite kicks. Plus, the price is right at under ten dollars.

GZ Gzhisy Nylon Sport Loop

Amazon

The Series 8 is also the first Apple Watch to feature a temperature sensor for deeper sleep and cycle-tracking insights. With that in mind, a comfortable band fit for bed should be a higher priority than ever. While we wouldn’t recommend metal or leather, you can still find an attractive style in nylon. We like the soft feel and flexibility of woven nylon, just remember to take your watch off for the shower as these bands take a while to dry. These nylon sport loops are similar to options sold directly by Apple but cost a fraction of the price. They are available in a variety of colors starting at $12. If a GZ Gzhisy or Lerobo band isn’t the band for you, check out our round-up of the best Apple Watch bands to personalize your watch.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation)

Lily Katz / Android Authority

While the most expensive Apple Watch Series 8 accessory on this list, it’s easy to recommend Apple’s latest AirPods. The Apple Watch offers considerable music support and it only follows that you should pair the wearable with a solid set of earbuds. These buds offer a great listening experience plus Apple-exclusive features that make set up a breeze. During our AirPod Pro 2nd generation review, we were particularly impressed with the noise-canceling technology and auto-wear detection. Plus, the AirPods ship with four ear tip options for a perfect fit.

FAQs

Can I shower with my Apple Watch Series 8? The Apple Watch Series 8 features a WR50 rating making it safe for shallow swimming and splashes. However, prolonged exposure to steam can be damaging to the device. For example, Apple doesnt recommend wearing the watch in saunas. With that in mind, we recommend taking your watch off if you typically take long, hot showers.

What comes with an Apple Watch Series 8? An Apple Watch Series 8 comes with a watch case, watch band, and magnetic charging cable, as well as device documentation.

Is the Apple Watch Series 8 worth buying? We consider the Apple Watch Series 8 one of the best smartwatches available and the best pick for iOS users. It’s pricey, however, Apple tends to support its devices with software updates for many years. If you already own an Apple Watch Series 7 or Series 6, upgrading may not be necessary.