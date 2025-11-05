Apple Watch Series 11 is running into activation issues with some US carriers

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Some Apple Watch Series 11 owners are running into cellular activation issues on Verizon and other Verizon-based prepaid services.

Verizon reps have given mixed explanations as some cite a system glitch, others blame Apple.

There’s no official fix yet, but some users have solved the problem by downgrading from Number Share Plus or toggling plans.

Even though it requires an iPhone, there’s no denying that the Apple Watch remains one of the best wearables on the market. If you recently picked up the cellular version of the Apple Watch Series 11 and ran into activation problems, you’re not alone. Verizon and its prepaid partners appear to be experiencing some glitches.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Multiple reports from users, including bitflogger and Neo_QueenSerenity, point to activation problems on Verizon and its value brands like Visible. Several users say it took days of troubleshooting, and yet some of these folks still haven’t found a fix.

The most telling thing is that Verizon’s customer reps are giving mixed messages about the problem. Some Verizon reps acknowledge this as a known glitch, while others blame Apple or seem unaware of the problem.

Similar Verizon activation issues tend to appear whenever a new flagship phone launches, and so it’s not surprising that similar problems might happen with wearables. While I can’t confirm that those buying directly from Verizon have all had smooth sailing, it does seem that this problem is mostly from those who bought the watch directly from Apple.

The good news is that some Verizon postpaid users have found workarounds. For a few, the issue was tied to the Number Share Plus plan, and downgrading to the standard Number Share resolved it. Others fixed the problem by activating a cellular plan, then switching to a new core plan, and then switching back. Why this works exactly is unclear, however.

If those steps don’t help, waiting is likely the best option unless you’ve given up on getting the Watch 11 completely. Replacing the watch probably won’t solve the issue, and Verizon is expected to fix the glitch in time.

Follow