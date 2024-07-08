These are the notable Apple Watch upgrades expected this fall

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR The Apple Watch Series 10 could introduce a larger display, a thinner shell, and a new S-series chipset.

On the other hand, the Apple Watch Ultra 3’s upgrades could mostly revolve around the boosted chip.

The Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 3 will likely debut in two months during Apple’s fall event.

As Apple’s fall event approaches, we’re starting to get a clearer picture of what to expect. Besides the highly anticipated iPhone 16 series, the Cupertino firm will likely debut at least two new Apple Watch models. While initial rumors pointed to a completely overhauled Apple Watch X packing significant upgrades, it appears we’ll be getting less interesting Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 3 variants.

According to Bloomberg, the Apple Watch Series 10 will offer a new variant with a significantly larger display. Through this change, customers seeking a 49mm Apple Watch would no longer be limited to the bulky Ultra line. Beyond the stretched display, this upcoming model will reportedly feature a thinner design.

The Apple Watch Series 10 was previously expected to introduce a new magnetic band attachment mechanism. However, it no longer appears that this change will be included in this generation. Whether these plans have been delayed or wholly axed is yet to be seen.

Apart from the external design changes, the Apple Watch Series 10 will naturally include a new chip. If the company sticks to its patterns, we can expect the same S10 processor to power the Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 3 models. While the S10 chip likely won’t bring Apple Intelligence to the company’s smartwatches, it will reportedly lay the groundwork for some AI features.

In terms of health monitoring, Apple had reportedly hoped to introduce blood pressure and sleep apnea monitoring with this year’s watches. However, it appears that the company isn’t satisfied with the test results and may postpone their release.

The Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 3 could launch during the company’s fall event in two months. Besides these two flagship models, we could see a plastic Apple Watch SE 3 that caters to budget-conscious customers.

