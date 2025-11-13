Get the new Apple Watch SE 3 at a $49.01 discount!

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

Apple is onto something with the Apple Watch SE lineup. Not everyone needs advanced smartwatch features, and it’s nice to save money on a more modest offering, such as the Apple Watch SE 3. Especially today, as you can catch a $49.01 discount on it. Buy the Apple Watch SE 3 for just $199.99 ($49.01 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, and it applies to both color versions available: Midnight and Starlight, both with color-matching Sport Bands.

We’ve actually already seen this deal recently, but the discount only applied to the Starlight model. Now, both hues are on sale, allowing you to pick your favorite colorway while saving some money.

If you want to get an Apple Watch on the cheap, the SE series is a great option. I honestly still use an Apple Watch SE 2, and don’t see the need for anything better. Of course, the Apple Watch SE 3 won’t compare to higher-end models, but you might not even care about the upgrades. This is still a very functional smartwatch that will keep most users happy (me included).

This one comes with a 40mm case, so the screen is on the smaller side. It comes with all the features you know and love, including Apple Pay support, heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, temperature sensing, fall detection, and crash detection. Of course, it also gets direct access to all supported apps.

You’ll enjoy about 18 hours of battery life, which is still good enough to take you through a full day with ease. You should be fine as long as you charge it every night.

Considering it was launched about two months ago, this looks like a really nice deal. Act quickly if you’re getting one! The deal might not last very long.

