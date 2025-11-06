Here's why I would get the Apple Watch SE 2 on sale instead of the Watch SE 3

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

I still use the Apple Watch SE 2, and I honestly feel no need to upgrade to the brand-new model. If you’re looking to get one of Apple’s affordable wearables, you might want to consider the previous-generation one, as it is currently at a $89.01 discount. Buy the Apple Watch SE 2 for just $159.99 ($89.01 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. We’re specifically referring to the 40mm version. You can pick between a few colors: Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band, and the Silver Aluminum Case with Denim Sport Band or Starlight Sport Band.

Yes, the Apple Watch SE 3 is an improvement over the SE 2, but is it significantly better? Honestly, I looked into the differences, and they are mostly things I don’t care much for.

The main difference is that the newer one comes with an S10 chip, but my S8 chip has never failed me, and I’ve never noticed the Apple Watch SE 2 slowing down at all.

Other improvements include the addition of features like Always-On Display, sleep apnea notifications, temperature sensing, gesture controls, and faster charging. Again, all things I can live without very comfortably, and most of them I probably wouldn’t use if I had them.

All that said, I am a very simple smartwatch user. I’m okay with simply being able to check my notifications, use Siri, and make payments with Apple Pay. Oh, and checking the time.

If your usage is similar to mine, you can save a significant amount by getting the Apple Watch SE 2. Take advantage of this deal while you can.

