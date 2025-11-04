The brand-new Apple Watch SE 3 and Watch Ultra 3 are on sale already!

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Apple’s new smartwatches were launched in September, and while we have seen some small deals on them, today, a couple of models are at a new record-low price. These are the Apple Watch SE 3 and Watch Ultra 3. Keep reading to see how much you can save! Buy the Apple Watch SE 3 for just $199.99 ($49.01 off) Buy the Apple Watch Ultra 3 for just $699.99 ($99.01 off)

These offers are both available from Amazon. In the case of the Apple Watch SE 3, only the Starlight model is on sale. If you’re getting the Apple Watch Ultra 3, you can pick between the Black Titanium Case with Black Ocean Band or the Natural Titanium Case with Anchor Blue Ocean Band.

Apple Watch SE 3

If you are looking to get an Apple Watch but don’t want to pay a lot for it, the SE lineup is a great option. While it won’t compare to the higher-end models, it remains a very functional smartwatch that will keep most users happy. Especially if you can save some change on it.

You’re getting a 40mm case, so the screen is on the smaller side, but it’s still functional. It also offers most of the features Apple Watch users love, including Apple Pay support, heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, temperature sensing, fall detection, crash detection, and more. Of course, you’ll also get direct access to all supported apps.

While not as good as the other 2025 Apple Watches, you still get 18 hours of battery life, which is pretty decent. This means you should be fine as long as you charge it every night.

Apple Watch Ultra 3

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Apple Watch Ultra 3 Apple's best smartwatch gets better. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 keeps the rugged, high-performance watch in line with previous models, offering subtle refinements for users who prioritize durability and functionality. See price at Amazon Save $99.01

Honestly, the Apple Watch 3 is primarily designed for users with very serious needs. It’s kind of overkill for most users. If you really want the best of the best, though, this is the top Apple Watch to date.

For starters, you’re getting a much larger 49mm case and a larger screen. It also comes with cellular by default. The display is much brighter at 3,000 nits (instead of 1,000 nits on the SE 3 model). You’ll gain access to additional health features, including hypertension notifications, ECG support, blood oxygen tracking, and more.

Because this is meant to be for active individuals, it also gets a much better level of water resistance. It can withstand depths of up to 100 meters, and it even has a water temperature sensor. GPS is also upgraded to dual-frequency, with support for both cellular and satellite.

As if all of these improvements aren’t enough, you will also enjoy a much better 42-hour battery life. Not to mention, you’ll enjoy a titanium case, as opposed to an aluminum one. Which of these are you getting? Regardless of your choice, try to act quickly. Again, these are both at record-low prices, and we don’t think such deals will come often.

