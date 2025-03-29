On the hunt for a safer Apple Watch band? I tested out new materials to find my favorite

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

A recent study has raised a concerning finding: the fluoroelastomer bands that come with Apple’s smartwatches may contain harmful PFAs (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances). In response, Apple was hit with a class action lawsuit over its use of these “forever chemicals.” While the company has since issued a statement asserting that its bands are safe, the situation still raises a valid question: Should we be wearing bands that may contain potentially harmful substances?

In search of safer options, I’ve tested a range of materials that might be better suited for your wrist. Whether you’re looking for a chemical-free alternative or simply exploring your options, check out the materials I tested below.

Silicone

Silicone and fluoroelastomer are both synthetic elastomers, but silicone is widely considered safe. Non-toxic and hypoallergenic, it’s used for everything from baby bottle parts to medical devices. As a watch band material, it’s ideal. I especially love this band type for fitness tracking. It offers flexibility and stretch for comfort during all types of workouts and washes easily after particularly sweaty sessions. I wore it for everything from yoga to weight lifting and never felt encumbered.

The tricky part of ordering third-party silicone bands (and really bands in any material) is knowing whether the listed material is legitimate. The band pictured above is Apple’s Solo Loop made of liquid silicone rubber. I didn’t anticipate how much I would like the loop-style design, but it’s extremely comfortable. Thanks to exact sizing, the fit is perfect. It’s also lightweight, so it doesn’t add any extra bulk to my wearable.

Nylon

My second favorite find for fitness tracking is nylon. Like silicone, it’s comfortable, lightweight, and offers enough give to wear while doing almost any activity. It takes much longer to dry than silicone, and when I wore it in the pool, I hated how the wet band felt on my wrist afterward. The same goes for washing the band. If you tend to wash your watch band after workouts, you’ll have to leave this one on the drying rack for a bit.

Aesthetically, nylon straps offer a slightly different vibe than silicone. They’re often available in striped or patterned colorways, like the Starlight design shown above. Many use Velcro closures, which make a fairly obnoxious noise, especially if you need to adjust the fit in bed. That said, nylon bands are great for sleep tracking due to the breathability and softness of the fabric. You can also find plenty of loop-style nylon options, including attractive braided designs.

Metal

If fitness tracking isn’t your top priority, metal is an excellent choice for an elevated watch look. Metal bands can be heavier and less comfortable for certain activities, and honestly, look too fancy at the gym. However, they’re also durable and less likely to show wear or scratches as quickly as other materials. I found the premium feel perfect for a dressed-up dinner out. You can also find metal bands at a wide range of price points, so adding style to your Apple Watch doesn’t have to break the bank. When going for cheaper options, though, I recommend sticking with silver ones, which are less likely to show scratches or discolor after a few months.

Personally, I prefer mesh-style metal bands like the one I tested above. This pliable design uses a strong magnetic closure, letting me set the strap at the perfect fit for my wrist. If you purchase a different brand, make sure to read reviews about the strength of that band’s magnet. (The last thing you want is your watch falling off at random.) Many brands also make adjustable link-style bands for a more traditional look. I’ve tested that style in the past and found it pinched my skin, but other users seem to love it.

Leather

Like metal ones, leather bands offer a sophisticated look. Depending on the quality of leather you buy, these bands can be soft and supple or can start out stiff and need to be broken in. You can also find vegan leather options if that’s a priority. After testing a leather watch band this week, I have to say I like the idea of it more than the reality. It’s an attractive material that fits my personal style, but it traps sweat and doesn’t stand up well to sunblock (something I use excessively). It also scratches more easily than metal, making it a higher maintenance formal option.

Yet, I do love the elegant aesthetic of the material, and good leather often looks better and better as it ages. It’s also a more versatile material than metal, striking a unique balance between formal and casual, depending on what else you’re wearing. It also comes in tons of colors, like the deep green hue of the band above.

In short, there are plenty of material options available for Apple Watch bands. Both Apple and third-party retailers have tons of choices that cater to different preferences, from fitness tracking to style and comfort. If, like me, you’re trying to be more conscious of the materials you wear, the above may offer peace of mind versus the more common fluoroelastomer bands.

