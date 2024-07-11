Apple really wants you to buy a Watch SE for your kid

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has published a new webpage highlighting a dozen different ways an Apple Watch could help your kid.

Cellular-enabled Apple Watches can be paired using a family member’s iPhone, sparing kids the need to have a phone of their own.

Beyond the one-time pairing process, Apple Watches generally function independently, allowing iPhone-less users to fully utilize watchOS.

The Apple Watch is one of the most popular smartwatches among iPhone users, providing tight ecosystem integrations and a slew of health and fitness features. Apple, however, doesn’t want its wearable to be solely worn by adult iPhone users. Through a newly published webpage, the company listed around a dozen reasons why an Apple Watch would perfectly suit your kid.

The new page is now live on Apple’s website (via 9to5Mac), highlighting how an Apple Watch could benefit your kid throughout their day. Some of the listed features include calls, texts, do not disturb during school time, Find My, water resistance, workout recording, contacting emergency services, music streaming, third-party app installation, Apple Cash, and more.

For those unfamiliar, cellular-enabled Apple Watches don’t require an iPhone to perform the aforementioned functionalities. A family member’s iPhone is only essential during the initial pairing and setup process, and it can be used later for managing the paired watch. Otherwise, your kid can use their Apple Watch independently, given they have an active cellular plan.

Interestingly, Apple’s new webpage only highlights the Apple Watch SE 2 and doesn’t focus on the higher-end models, like the Apple Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2. That’s presumably because the company believes an Apple Watch SE 2 packs enough technology for most kids, and a flagship model would be an overkill. Some of the missing features include AOD, ECG, blood oxygen monitoring, and the double-tap gesture. Otherwise, the Apple Watch SE 2 can pretty much perform all the core actions bundled with the premium variants.

What smart device does your kid use? 12 votes Smartphone 25 % Tablet 8 % Smartwatch 17 % Multiple devices 0 % None 50 %

