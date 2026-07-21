Apple's answer to rising tech prices may be leasing your next iPhone

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple is reportedly partnering with Klarna for new device lease plans that’ll replace its existing financing options.

Customers will be able to lease hardware for 24 or 36 months, with options to return, keep, or upgrade their hardware at the end of each lease.

The Apple Upgrade program is expected to launch next week.

Inflation driving up prices of electronics is bad for consumers, of course, but it’s also an issue for manufacturers: you can raise sticker prices on goods like smartphones to turn a better profit on each unit, but if prices get too high, your customer base will start to shrink as shoppers are priced out. Apple’s apparently responding to a challenging economy by changing up its financing options for iPhones and other products, with new device lease options reportedly rolling out next week.

As reported by Mark Gurman for Bloomberg, Apple’s gearing up to launch a new program called Apple Upgrade. Unlike Apple’s existing device financing options, Apple Upgrade will be a leasing arrangement with multi-year terms, after which customers will have options to purchase their leased device, return it, or upgrade to a new model on a new lease.

The report says that most iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models will be available through Apple Upgrade. iPhones and Apple Watches will be available through 24-month plans, while iPads and Macs will be leased for 36 months. Apple’s partnering with Klarna for device financing.

Once lease payments end, Gurman writes, customers will be able to return their device. They’ll also be able to keep it or trade it in for a newer model, transactions that will sometimes “incur an additional fee.”

Apple announced price increases for devices like MacBooks and iPads last month, including its entry-level MacBook Neo.

The new Apple Upgrade program will apparently replace Apple’s existing iPhone Upgrade Program and regular device financing options, a shift that would leave customers options to either lease a device or pay in full up front.

Gurman says he expects Apple Upgrade to launch a week from today, on July 28.

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