Apple TV Plus isn’t overtaking Netflix anytime soon, and Apple knows it

TL;DR Apple TV Plus may cut its production budgets, as its original movies and series aren’t attracting many viewers.

Netflix’s subscriber base and revenue continue to grow, and its content currently accounts for around 8% of TV views in the US.

Apple TV Plus’ ultimate goal may be selling more iPhones rather than winning the Hollywood streaming wars.

It’s been almost five years since Apple TV Plus first debuted, and the service is still struggling to compete against rivaling companies like Netflix. Despite Apple’s unlimited resources and spending over $20 billion on its productions, not enough viewers are showing interest in its movies and TV shows.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple TV Plus attracts fewer views per month than Netflix does in a single day. Based on Nielsen figures, the former service accounts for 0.2% of TV views in the US, while the latter has claimed around 8%. Despite YouTube still being ahead of it, Netflix feels comfortable enough in its position, as its main rivals are struggling to compete.

Given the unfruitfulness of its attempts, Apple has been canceling its series more quickly than before. To cut costs, the company has also been trying to be more strategic about its moves. For example, Apple recently refused to buy certain productions that sellers believe it would’ve been interested in a few years ago. The firm has also delayed some shows to ensure the associated spending remains within budget.

Some Apple employees reportedly disapprove of Nielsen’s statistics since they fail to capture the whole picture. Beyond excluding some devices’ views, they don’t take into account the company’s internal motives. While Netflix aims to win the streaming wars, Apple relies on its TV productions to advertise and sell more of its devices.

