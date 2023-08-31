How to watch Apple TV on the Fire TV Stick

If you’re wondering whether or not you can get the Apple TV app on your Fire TV Stick, the answer is yes. Inside the app, you’ll have access to your entire iTunes library, including any movies or series that you’ve purchased from Apple, as well as Apple TV Plus. Here’s how to gain access in only a few seconds.

QUICK ANSWER To watch Apple TV content on a Fire TV Stick, download the app from the Amazon Appstore, then sign in with your Apple ID. KEY SECTIONS How to get Apple TV

How to cancel Apple TV

How to get Apple TV on the Fire Stick Getting to the big apple from your Fire Stick is as easy as asking. Press the Alexa or microphone button on your Fire TV remote and say, “Find the Apple TV app.” After agreeing to download and install, you can say the same thing to launch it quickly.

You can also search for the app and install it using purely visual input. See our guide on adding apps to your Fire TV Stick for more detailed instructions.

If you’re away from your Fire TV Stick, you can trigger the download from Amazon’s website so that it’s ready when you get back. Sign in to your Amazon account and select your Stick from the menu titled Deliver to. The download will begin remotely, and you should receive a notification once it’s finished.

Aside from the Fire TV Stick, you can also watch Apple TV on any other Fire devices you may own, including the Echo Show 15. You’ll find the app onscreen the next time you open the Fire TV interface.

How to cancel Apple TV on the Fire Stick To remove the Apple TV app from your Fire Stick: Navigate to Settings from the homescreen.

from the homescreen. Select Applications > Manage Installed Applications .

. Scroll down to find Apple TV and click Uninstall. If we’re talking about cancelling, though, that probably means stopping Apple TV Plus or any other in-app subscriptions. Follow these steps before deleting the app: Open Settings > Users and Accounts > Subscriptions.

Select Apple TV (or anything else you don’t want) and then Cancel Subscription. While we’re all in favor of cancelling services you don’t use, if you find you’re not getting enough value from Apple TV Plus, you could opt for an Apple One subscription. The base Individual plan costs $16.95 per month, but also includes Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage. It’s extra, naturally, but if you want one or more of those additional services anyway, it takes away some of the sting of paying for Plus.

FAQs

Can you get Apple Music on the Fire TV Stick? Yes, you can download the Apple Music app to your Fire TV Stick. Note that an active Apple Music subscription is required.

How is Apple TV different from the Fire TV Stick? Presumably you’re referring to the Apple TV 4K, which is Apple’s dedicated streaming hardware. Both devices offer many of the same apps, but a few apps are exclusive to one platform or the other. The Apple TV 4K also runs tvOS instead of Fire TV, and uses Siri and HomeKit for smart home functions rather than Alexa. The Apple TV 4K costs more than any Stick, mostly because it has a faster processor and extra storage. The top-end model supports Ethernet networking and Thread accessories, not just Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Is Apple TV free on the Fire TV Stick? While the app is free to download, a subscription to Apple TV Plus costs $6.99 per month. You may be able to get the service for free in some circumstances.

Why can't I get Apple TV on my Fire TV Stick? Make sure you’re using a supported Stick model. In fact, the only Stick that can’t run the app is the 1st gen model — anything launched in 2016 or later should be acceptable.

How much is Apple TV on the Fire TV Stick? Apple TV Plus costs $6.99 per month in the US, with a 7-day free trial. You may be able to get the service for free in some scenarios.

