Apple finally realizes that cheaper smart glasses may sell better than $3,499 headsets

Adam Birney / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple is reportedly asking its employees what they think about existing smart glasses offered by third parties.

Despite the Vision Pro’s poor sales, Apple likely won’t release a cheaper edition or more affordable smart glasses anytime soon.

The next Apple product to debut in this category could be an M5-powered Vision Pro scheduled for 2025.

As the Apple Vision Pro struggles to take off, Meta’s smart glasses continue to gain traction. While the former device is more sophisticated and technologically advanced, users are apparently seeking a simpler vision that doesn’t weigh, cost, or do as much. The iPhone maker is now realizing that, and it’s reportedly surveying some of its employees regarding the matter.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is collecting feedback from certain employees on current smart glasses on the market, such as the Ray-Ban Meta. While this suggests that the Cupertino firm is moving forward with its smart glasses plans, rumors indicate that a consumer product is likely still many years away. After all, Apple rigorously tests prototypes to guarantee a product’s quality, especially when exploring a new device category.

Beyond the smart glasses, Apple may have also considered a more affordable Vision Pro model that sacrifices certain elements, like the outer screen, to cut its price. However, leaks similarly state that the device won’t launch anytime soon. So, those eyeing a cheaper headset or pair of smart glasses from the tech overlord will have to wait indefinitely.

In the meantime, Apple has seemingly been working on the Vision Pro 2. If the recent rumors materialize, Apple could debut an upgraded edition powered by the unreleased M5 chipset sometime next year. While the pricing hasn’t leaked, we can assume its cost will be similar to that of its predecessor, which starts at $3,499.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments