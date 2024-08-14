The Apple Studio Display goes back to its lowest price ever

Are you looking for a really good monitor? There are plenty of options out there, but Apple’s displays are widely respected in the industry. These offer high quality panels, gorgeous designs, and great features. It will especially pair well with Apple computers. However, these are also very expensive, and catching a good deal on one isn’t very common.

If you’re looking to get the Apple Studio Display, right now, it’s at the lowest price we’ve seen it hit in the past. You can take it home at a $300 discount, bringing the total cost down to $1,300. Buy the Apple Studio Display for $1,300

This deal is available straight from Amazon. It’s not labeled as any type of special offer, so we’re not sure how long the product will stay at these price levels. By the way, you can also upgrade to the nano-texture glass and still get a $300 discount.

Apple Studio Display Apple Studio Display 5K 27-inch display The high-resolution Apple Studio Display is a USB monitor with enough juice to power your MacBook and other devices. See price at Amazon Save $299.01

The Apple Studio Display may still seem a bit pricey at $1,300, but it is one of the most respected monitors in this price range. It is a high-end monitor through and through, made for creatives and professionals. For starters, it has a 27-inch 5K Retina Display with a 5,120 x 2,880 resolution. That would equate to a 218ppi pixel density. It produces 600 nits of brightness and can reproduce the entire DCI-P3 color spectrum. This means you will get an amazing color range, making it great for editing, designing, or even enjoying your favorite movies.

Other features are also pretty impressive. You get a six-speaker system with spatial audio support. The 12MP webcam will look great, and Center Stage can keep you in frame as you move around. You also get four USB-C ports. Three of these can connect to and charge any device, while the fourth Thunderbolt 4 port can connect to your Mac computer for video/audio. If you have a MacBook, the display will also charge the device.

Again, keep in mind this is the lowest price the Apple Studio Display has ever hit, and we doubt the price will reach lower levels soon. You should probably get yours and save yourself $300 bucks now.

You might like

Comments