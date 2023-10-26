This one Apple Store just keeps getting robbed over and over again

This past Tuesday, a brazen theft occurred at the Apple Store located in Burlingame, CA. Five suspects ran into the store, each grabbing as many iPhones , MacBooks, and other Apple merch as they could. Once their hands were full, the suspects made a getaway in a gray BMW SUV. They are still at large. Thankfully, no one at the store was hurt (via KRON4 ).

While the brazenness of this theft is notable, what’s even more remarkable is how often this theft occurs at this particular store, which is located just 30 miles away from Apple Park, the company’s headquarters. Over the past 14 years, we’ve seen no fewer than five robberies of this style:

October 24, 2023 — Five thieves get away with $100,000 in merch

August 29, 2019 — Seven thieves get away with about $50,000-$70,000 in merch

September 1, 2019 — Four thieves get away with about $50,000 in merch

September 2, 2018 — An undisclosed number of thieves got away with an undisclosed number of devices

October 12, 2009 — Two thieves get away with about $5,400 in merch

There are likely more robberies of this type that have happened at the Apple Store in Burlingame. Several articles I’ve found mention three robberies occurring in the span of 30 days in 2019, but I couldn’t find specific information about all of them. Additionally, robberies in this style have happened at many other Apple Stores in the Bay Area.