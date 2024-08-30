Apple Sports gets ready for football season, no matter if it's soccer or handegg

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple will soon update its Sports app to support Live Activities on iOS 18 and watchOS 11.

The update will also introduce live ball tracking, allowing football fans to view its location on the field in real time.

In September, Apple will also add more leagues to the app, including Champions League and Europa League.

Earlier this year, Apple introduced a free Sports app that allows fans to view live scores, track games, check betting odds, follow teams, and more. To prepare for the upcoming football season, the Cupertino firm is updating the new iPhone app to support Live Activities on iOS 18 and watchOS 11, real-time ball tracking during games, and more.

Apple announced on its Newsroom website that it’s updating its Sports app in preparation for the forthcoming football season. On iOS 18 and watchOS 11, the app will support Live Activities, allowing fans to view real-time game scores right from the lock screen or Dynamic Island. Additionally, the app will start visualizing where the ball is on the field, which would let users track it in real time.

Beyond these features, Apple is also making navigation more intuitive by introducing a new drop-down menu for scorecard views. This would let users easily switch between My Leagues, My Teams, and their feeds for favorited leagues.

Otherwise, the company will add more league options to the app in September, including Champions League and Europa League. Some of the existing ones include NFL, NCAAF, MLS, MLB, NBA, WNBA, NCAA basketball (men’s and women’s), NHL, NWSL, Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Liga MX, Ligue 1, and Serie A.

It’s worth noting that the Apple Sports, Apple TV, and Apple News apps are synchronized, so you’ll see relevant content across the three of them.

