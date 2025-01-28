Google needs to borrow this new feature from Apple Sports app

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple Sports app has been updated with new features, including expanded coverage, faster navigation, and enhanced broadcast information.

The broadcast information feature displays where nationally televised games can be watched directly on game pages.

In contrast, Google’s sports scores require users to click a button to find broadcast details.

Apple has just rolled out an update to its Sports app, and it’s introducing a feature that Google should seriously consider borrowing. The update makes it easier than ever for fans to stay informed about live games, scores, and — most importantly — where to watch them. (h/t: The Verge)

The Apple Sports app, which launched last year, already offers a healthy dose of convenient features, including live scores, game tracking, betting odds, and team updates. It supports Live Activities on iOS 18 and watchOS 11, as well as real-time ball tracking during games. But with the latest version 2.4 update, Apple’s Sports app has added a small, thoughtful feature that sports fans will definitely appreciate.

According to the changelog, the update expands the app’s soccer coverage by adding major tournaments like the FA Cup, EFL Championship, and League Cup. It also introduces faster navigation, allowing users to swipe between their favorite teams and leagues with ease.

But the most noteworthy addition is the inclusion of broadcast information directly on game pages. Below each team’s name and record, you’ll now find a line listing where to watch the game. This could be something like “Live on ESPN” or “Live on TNT, TBS, and HBO Max” if there are multiple broadcast options.

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

This broadcast information feature is something Google should take note of. It addresses a common pain point for fans: figuring out how to watch their favorite games. In comparison, Google’s sports scores display requires users to click a “TV and Streaming” button to see where a game is airing, adding an unnecessary extra step.

While both platforms are excellent for keeping fans updated, this simple yet effective feature highlights a valuable lesson: sometimes, the best solutions are the most straightforward.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like