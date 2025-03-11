Apple's next big software move could make Android's fragmentation even more visible

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple is reportedly planning a major software overhaul later this year.

The changes are believed to bring a more uniform software experience across Apple’s devices.

Android should rightfully be concerned because the changes could further solidify Apple’s dominance in user experience and ecosystem integration.

One of the biggest reasons Apple users remain loyal to the brand is its software experience. Over the years, Apple has maintained a consistent and reliable interface on all its devices — be it iOS on iPhones, iPadOS on tablets, watchOS on Apple Watches, or macOS on computers. Another key advantage Apple has is its seamless ecosystem functionality, something Android has long struggled with and is only now beginning to improve. Now, Apple appears to be getting ready to further challenge Android with a major software overhaul.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is planning a fundamental redesign of its operating systems later this year, aiming to “transform the interface of the iPhone, iPad, and Mac for a new generation of users.”

Sources familiar with the project suggest this will be Apple’s most significant software overhaul in years, introducing updated icons, menus, apps, windows, and system controls. The company also aims to simplify navigation and enhance usability across devices. However, specific details on how the company will do this remain unclear.

The revamp is expected to debut on iOS 19 and iPadOS 19 (codenamed “Luck”) and macOS 16 (codenamed “Cheer”). Bloomberg’s report indicates that these updates will go far beyond aesthetic changes, marking the most substantial iPhone software evolution since iOS 7 in 2013 and the biggest macOS update since Big Sur in 2020.

Apple is reportedly betting that this “breakthrough interface” will help boost demand for its devices, including iPhones, which saw an unexpected sales decline during the recent holiday season.

Should Android be worried? A core focus of Apple’s overhaul is to create a more unified software experience across all of its platforms, making transitioning between devices smoother than ever. Android should rightfully be concerned because the changes could further solidify Apple’s dominance in user experience and ecosystem integration, areas where Android has traditionally lagged behind.

Apple’s focus on a seamless, more unified interface across iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other devices is something Android manufacturers have struggled to replicate due to the fragmented software experiences across various brands. If Apple successfully simplifies navigation, refines system controls, and enhances usability, it could make switching between Apple devices even more effortless, thereby attracting more users and tempting them to switch from Android.

That said, we’ll have to wait and see how effectively Apple executes these plans. If its recent AI integration is any indication, the revamped software experience may not pose as big a threat to Android as expected. Apple will reportedly share more details in June at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

