Apple's next big thing could be an iPad-like wall display for controlling your smart home

Apple is believed to be eyeing the smart home market as the next place for it to make waves. To accomplish this goal, it has been reported that the company is working on a number of projects, including a smart display for controlling your smart home. A new report now provides details on what would be Apple’s first smart display.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is developing a wall-mounted display designed for controlling appliances, handling videoconferencing, and using AI to navigate apps. Codenamed J490, the product is meant to highlight Siri and the company’s AI platform, Apple Intelligence, in a way that hasn’t happened before.

What will it look like? The report mentions that the device looks like a square iPad that’s about the size of two iPhones side-by-side. It features a 6-inch touchscreen surrounded by a thick bezel, a camera, a rechargeable built-in battery, and internal speakers. Apple is said to be planning to sell the device in black and silver options.

The publication says that the hardware is designed around App Intents. This feature is meant to help AI control applications and tasks. The smart home hub may also include sensors that tell it how close you are, allowing it to adjust what’s on the screen. For example, it may show the temperature until you move in closer; then it may switch to a thermostat panel for adjusting the room temperature.

Apple could also be developing accessories for the device. A few that were mentioned are an indoor security camera/baby monitor, external sensors that can tell how many people are nearby, and bases with additional speakers that can be placed around the home.

What software will it run? As for the software, it will apparently be running on a new operating system codenamed Pebble. The device may also tap into HomeKit, Apple’s smart home framework for controlling third-party smart home equipment.

Apps and widgets will be able to run on the screen, but it’s said Apple decided not to make an app store for the initial version of the device. These apps and widgets can be used for purposes like checking stock tickers, the weather, or appointments. There may also be a dock for quickly launching your favorite apps.

This new OS is said to look like something between the Apple Watch OS and iPhone’s new StandBy mode. It should come with apps for browsing the web, listening to news updates, and music. However, sources close to the matter say Apple expects users will interact with the hub more through voice via Siri and Apple Intelligence than through the screen.

What features could it have? Like other smart displays, the device can be used as a digital picture frame with a slideshow for photos. Users should also be able to access their calendar and notes information.

However, home security seems to be one of the main focuses. It may be able to deliver security alerts and display camera footage, like footage from your video doorbell. There may even be a feature that allows you to use it as an intercom system with other Apple displays around your home.

Given that Apple expects people will mostly interact with the device through voice, it makes sense that the display could get the company’s Handoff feature. This allows for tasks to be started on one device and then continued on the iPhone.

How much could it cost? Whenever this smart display is ready for launch, it’s believed it will be a standalone product. However, it will require an iPhone for setup and some initial tasks. There’s no definitive information on the price tag, but the outlet says it will likely be of similar price to competitors like the $150 Echo Show 8 and $230 Nest Hub Max. Apple is also believed to be making a high-end version of the product, which would be attached to a robotic limb.

