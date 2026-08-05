Apple's Private Relay isn't always hiding your IP address, researchers say

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Researchers found multiple issues that can expose a user’s real IP despite Private Relay.

The problem is tied to passkey-related requests that bypass Safari’s Private Relay path.

Apple has acknowledged the report and says it’s investigating.

Passkeys were supposed to fix our login headaches, but as we recently saw with Google Password Manager, transitioning to passwordless security can expose unexpected cracks in your privacy. Now, Apple is facing similar scrutiny after researchers uncovered a WebKit flaw that lets websites bypass iCloud Private Relay and expose users’ real IP addresses during passkey requests.

Discovered by security researchers Tommy Mysk and Talal Haj Bakry, the vulnerability centers on how WebAuthn requests interact with iOS (via 404 Media). When a site prompts for a passkey or even pretends to support one, the network request isn’t processed inside Safari’s standard web browser stack. Instead, Apple’s system-level credential service steps in to handle the fetch directly.

That’s where the problem begins. iCloud Private Relay, which is part of Apple’s paid iCloud+ subscription, only protects traffic that passes through Safari, so these system-level requests bypass it entirely. As a result, a website can see your real IP address, even if you think it’s being hidden. According to the report, users wouldn’t notice anything unusual because the interaction appears to happen as part of a normal passkey flow.

The fallout isn’t limited to Safari. Because Apple requires every iOS browser to build on its WebKit engine, alternative browsers face the exact same exposure. The flaw even leaks real IP addresses on privacy-focused apps like OnionBrowser on the Tor network. Fortunately, traditional system-wide VPNs remain unaffected because they encrypt traffic at the OS level rather than relying on application proxies.

To help users verify the behavior, the researchers created a test website that checks whether a device’s real IP address is exposed. Tests reportedly confirm that it returns the actual IP address of a device that has iCloud Private Relay enabled.

If the findings hold up, they’d mark the second high-profile privacy issue involving an Apple subscription feature in recent weeks, following a flaw in Hide My Email that exposed users’ real email addresses before Apple eventually patched it. Unlike that issue, however, this latest report is still under investigation, so it’s unclear when — or how — Apple plans to address it.

Follow