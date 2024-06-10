You'll need the best iPhone to run Apple Intelligence for now

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The new Apple Intelligence features announced at WWDC will not work on most existing iPhones.

Due to hardware limitations, only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will work.

It is likely that all iPhone 16 models will be able to use Apple Intelligence, but they will not be available until at least September this year.

Today, at WWDC 2024, Apple finally took a big step into the world of artificial intelligence, or AI. The company announced a slew of new iPhone, iPad, and Mac features under the umbrella of “Apple Intelligence.” This is similar to how Samsung puts all its AI features under Galaxy AI, and Google does the same under Gemini.

Unfortunately, not every iPhone owner will be able to access Apple Intelligence. Due to hardware limitations, only two existing iPhones will support it: the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Thanks to the A17 Pro chipset inside these phones, they are the only ones capable of supporting the on-device AI features launched with Apple Intelligence.

Of course, the iPhone 16 launch is right around the corner. We’ve heard rumors that all iPhone 16 models — including the non-Pro versions — will get a new A18 chip. This almost certainly means all iPhone 16 models would support Apple Intelligence features. Even if Apple doesn’t do that and reserves the A18 for the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max (or Ultra, depending on who you believe), that would mean the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus would get the A17 Pro, which currently supports Apple Intelligence. Either way, support would spread across the phones.

That doesn’t really help much now, though, because the iPhone 16 series won’t launch until at least September. That just means, for now, Apple Intelligence is limited to folks who shelled out for the most expensive iPhones available.

There will be other ways to access some Apple Intelligence features, though. iPads and Macs with an M1 chip or later can use these new AI tools. But if you want to use them on an iPhone and don’t have a 15 Pro or 15 Pro Max, you’ll need to upgrade.

