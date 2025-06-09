Google Maps should follow Apple's path when it comes to this clever approach to routing

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple’s introducing some new tools in Maps for iOS 26 that keep track of your favorite places.

Navigation will introduce a preferred route based on your movement history.

Visited Places can keep track of where you’ve been, while ensuring your privacy.

A good navigation app is one that’s going to give you some options, understanding that there’s more than one way to get from point A to point B, and recognizing that you may have a personal preference. Google Maps already presents you with multiple routes, and can even remember some preferences, like avoiding tolls, or wanting to go with the most eco-friendly route (even if that takes a little longer). During its WWDC 2025 keynote today, Apple announced some new features for its own Maps app, including a clever route-preference tool that Google might want to think about copying.

With Apple Maps in iOS 26, the app will start paying attention to your regular routine, and use that information to make decisions about the route options it generates for you. If you like to take certain streets, or swing by a destination every time you’re in the area, Maps can take that into account when routing.

Like we’d expect, this isn’t set in stone, and the app will still take current conditions into account, advising you when alternate routes may be a better choice than your normally preferred one — helping you avoid a bad delay, for instance.

In addition to route preferences, Apple Maps is also learning to pay attention to your favorite places, and will start keeping track of what it’s calling Visited Places. This is basically like the “places” view in your Google Maps Timeline, but one important distinction here is that this is all end-to-end encrypted in a way that Apple itself can’t see. If you value your privacy but still appreciate the convenience this kind of insight into your travel offers, Apple’s solution presents some clear appeal.

Any big platform event like today’s is going to be rife with accusations of who copied what from whom — some well-warranted, others more spurious. We’re not going to throw any more fuel on that fire right this second, but Google: Maybe think about taking a page or two from the Apple Maps playbook on this one?

