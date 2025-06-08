How to watch Apple's WWDC 2025 keynote address

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Monday marks the start of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference.

Apple kicks things things off with its keynote announcement at 1pm ET.

The company is streaming the keynote on YouTube, and you can watch right here.

This Monday, June 9, Apple is getting set to make some of its biggest announcements of the year. We’re only a few weeks removed from Google’s own I/O 2025, and now Silicon Valley is getting ready for its next big platform event of the summer. Whether you’re an Apple die-hard, or just an Android stan who wants to stay on top of what the other side’s up to, tech fans everywhere are going to be interested in tuning in. Let’s check out how you can watch!

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is a week-long event that runs June 9–13. And to kick things off in proper fashion, Apple will get things started with its keynote announcement at 1pm ET.

For as nice as it might sound to be hanging out at Apple Park for the news, most of us will have to settle for the livestream, which we’ve embedded here for your viewing pleasure.

One of the bigger announcements we’re expecting from Apple this year could involve a wide-reaching rebranding of its software platforms, updating the sequential numbering it’s been using for operating system releases to instead reflect a calendar year — basically just like what Samsung did in 2020 when it jumped from the Galaxy S10 to S20 series. Instead of iOS 19, that means Apple’s next edition would be iOS 26.

Rumors have also identified a few other topics likely to be in the spotlight on Monday. Beyond the big rebranding, we could also see a visual overhaul of the company’s design language, not unlike some of what Google’s up to with Material 3 Expressive. That may include some significant updates to core iOS apps.

Reports have been a little shaky on just what sort of emphasis we can expect to see on Apple Intelligence, but you can sure expect that AI is going to be making its influence felt across much of what the company has to show off this week. Check back here at 1pm ET on Monday to stream the keynote along with us and get the full story on everything new coming to Apple’s ecosystem.

