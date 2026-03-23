Apple Maps is becoming more like Google Maps in the worst way

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Apple Maps

TL;DR Apple is preparing to introduce advertisements to its Maps app.

An announcement is expected as early as this month.

Ads will start appearing as early as this summer on the iPhone and other devices, as well as on the web.

From turn-by-turn directions to street views, there are a lot of similarities between Google Maps and Apple Maps. However, the latter has long managed to avoid adding the former’s worst feature — ads. As we learned last year, Apple will eventually follow in Google’s footsteps once again by bringing ads to its platform. It appears we could start seeing those ads in just a few months.

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According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple is getting ready to introduce ads to the Maps app. Sources with knowledge of the matter told the outlet that the Cupertino firm could make an announcement as soon as this month. Meanwhile, we could start seeing these ads as early as this summer. The ads will be visible on iPhone and other devices, as well as on the web.

It’s suggested that the ads will work similarly to how they work on Google’s platform. Retailers will be able to place a bid on an ad slot for a search query, like pizza or shoes. When a user searches with that query, that retailer will be one of the first results a user sees. Earlier reports suggested that while these ads will be similar to the ones on Google Maps, they’ll have a better interface.

Maps isn’t the only area where Apple is ramping up its advertising business. The company recently introduced ad slots to the App Store. And it has also been selling more ads in its News app.

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