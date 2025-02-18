Apple could copy this Google Maps feature, and all of us will hate it

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Apple Maps

TL;DR Apple is considering adding ads to Apple Maps that are similar to those already present on Google Maps.

Businesses could pay to be featured more prominently in search results and on the map.

The move could boost Apple’s revenue, drive feature development, and hopefully intensify competition.

Apple Maps was widely criticized when it launched in 2012, as it felt many generations behind its closest competitor, Google Maps. But these days, Apple Maps and Google Maps are surprisingly neck-and-neck, and one can arguably also say that Apple Maps has pulled ahead with a cleaner interface. Many people still swear by Google Maps despite the vast proliferation of ads on the platform, which most people don’t even notice. The strategy seems to be working, though, as now a report has emerged that even Apple is looking to explore ads in its Maps app.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is considering monetizing Apple Maps to boost its service revenue. Apple employees seem to have explored integrating ads into the Maps app some years ago, and Apple appears to be revisiting this thought.

The ads in Apple Maps would work similarly to Google Maps. Businesses could pay Apple to have their restaurant or venue appear higher in search results, consequently driving consumer traffic to their retail business.

The report suggests there is no timeline for this monetization move, and no active engineering work is being done. However, the company has floated the idea of charging for prioritization in search results. It could also make certain locations appear more prominently on the map. Both of these are similar to Google’s Local Ads on Maps.

If this idea comes to fruition, Apple and Google would become closer than ever in the execution of their maps app. This move isn’t likely to be helpful for consumers right off the bat, but it could bring in good revenue for Apple, which in turn will help drive the development of the app and its features. If Apple Maps can come this close to Google Maps without a direct revenue component, there’s potential for it to zoom ahead when it becomes a significant revenue driver. Thus, The competition would get fiercer, and Google Maps would need to up its game, too. In the end, consumers win, hopefully.

