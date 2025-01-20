This ancient Gmail feature is finally coming to Apple Mail on iPad and Mac

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR With iOS 18.2, Apple Mail introduced automatic email categorization on iPhone.

Similar to Gmail, the feature sorts emails into four tabs: Primary, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions.

iPadOS 18.4 and macOS Sequoia 15.4 will reportedly catch up with iOS and adopt this feature in April.

Apple redesigned the built-in Mail app on iOS 18.2, introducing a feature that automatically sorts emails based on their categories. Like Gmail, the tool scans received emails and places them in one of the four relevant groups. Notably, the Apple Mail app on iPadOS and macOS hasn’t adopted the optional categorization perk, but that could change soon.

According to a Bloomberg report, macOS Sequoia 15.4 and iPadOS 18.4 will pack the upgraded Apple Mail app with automatic categories. Once enabled, the feature will scan emails you receive and sort them into four tabs: Primary, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions. Users will also be able to view all emails in a single inbox or turn off the perk altogether.

Unlike email summaries, Mail categories don’t require an Apple Intelligence-enabled device. So, like on iOS, older iPads and Macs will offer it when the above-mentioned software releases become available. Notably, the feature may not work if received emails aren’t in English.

Beyond that, iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4 will introduce the highly anticipated, context-aware Siri. When the upgraded assistant launches, it should be able to understand what’s on users’ screens and answer queries accordingly. It will also tap into personal data, including texts, calendar events, etc. A Google Gemini integration may be in the works, too.

Apple’s X.4 software updates should debut to all users in April. Though, those enrolled in the company’s developer and public beta programs will likely get to test the pre-release builds months before then.

