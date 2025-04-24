Deal: Get the Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger for just $15! (It works with Android, too)

David Imel / Android Authority

There are plenty of great wireless chargers out there, but sometimes simplicity is much more enticing than fancy features. The Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger embodies this philosophy, and while it tends to be a bit expensive, you can get it for $14.99 or less right now. Buy the Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger 1st Gen for just $14.99 or less ($24.01 off)

This offer comes from Woot.com, an Amazon-owned deals website. The item is sold in new condition and comes with a 90-day Woot Limited Warranty. There is a limit of ten units per customer. We mention you could save more than $14.99 because you can bundle up to three units for $39.99, essentially making each unit $13.33.

One thing to keep in mind is that this is the first-generation Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger. This means it will charge more slowly, but the 15W wireless charging is still plenty good. Not to mention, many of you won’t even notice a difference, as only the iPhone 16 series supports the 25W speeds in the Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger 2nd Gen. If you have any previous model, you’ll be stuck with 15W wireless charging regardless of which MagSafe charger you have.

I usually have no rush when I use my MagSafe Wireless Charger, anyway. It is normally what I use when I am at my desk or when I go to bed. If I am in a rush for a charge, I simply use a wired connection. Not to mention, the newer 25W charger will generate more heat, which could affect your battery health in the long run.

Another significant difference between the first and second generation Apple MagSafe Wireless Chargers is that the newer one gets a braided cable, as opposed to the rubber one in the Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger 1st Gen. Whether you like one or the other is a matter of preference. I like the braided cable, but certainly wouldn’t mind the rubber one if it saves me a good chunk of change!

This model comes with a one-meter USB-C cable, which you should use with a 20W charger to reach max speeds. It is a MagSafe charger, which works best with MagSafe-supported devices like an iPhone 12 or newer. That said, it still uses Qi technology, so nothing is stopping you from using it with any other Qi wireless charging device, such as Android phones.

The main difference is that non-MagSafe devices will not attach to it magnetically. I use it all the time to charge Android phones, though. You will just have to lay it on a flat surface and place the phone on top of it. Even better, you could get a MagSafe-compatible case or adapter for your Android handset! This will make your Android phone attach to it magnetically as if it were an iPhone. Furthermore, some of you already have Qi2-compatible handsets, and those work with MagSafe magnets, too.

This deal will stay active for eight days or “until sold out.” Make sure to get yours quickly, as these are probably flying off the shelves! If you want to consider some alternatives, here’s our list of the best wireless chargers.