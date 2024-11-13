Save $125 on the Apple MacBook Pro M4 less than a week after launch

Brand-new Apple products are very rarely on sale, but it’s the most wonderful time of the year for savers, and some exceptions have been popping up. For example, the new Apple MacBook Pro M4 series was launched last week, on November 8. It’s already on sale, and you can take the 14-inch base M4 version home at a $125 discount. This slashes the price to $1,474! Buy the Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch with M4 for $1,474

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount applies to the base 14-inch model, with an M4 chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The discount is identical whether you get the Space Black or Silver models.

The Apple MacBook Pro with M4 is a marvelous computer, and this base model will serve many of you very well. The M4 chip and 16GB of RAM will be more than capable enough to keep you working efficiently at all times. I mean, many of us here at Android Authority still edit RAW photos and 4K videos using M2 and M3 processors! The M4 should fly through pretty much any task, unless you have some really resource-intensive tasks to take care of. It’s also always nice to have the extra power to run Apple Intelligence more efficiently.

There’s also an important factor that makes MacBook Pros more efficient than Air models. The Pro versions come with a larger body, as well as active cooling fans. These both help with heat dissipation, which will mean your computer will operate much better under heavier workloads. On the other hand, MacBook Airs cool passively, so they can overheat and throttle more easily.

Like all Apple laptops, the Apple MacBook Pro is a premium laptop that offers an amazing experience in every other department. The 14.2-inch screen has a crisp 3,024 x 1,964 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It can also reproduce the whole DCI-P3 color gamut, which is great for professionals and creatives. Battery life also gets a bump, with up to 24 hours of juice on a full charge.

Another great advantage of going with an Apple MacBook Pro is that it comes with more ports. Aside from the MagSafe connector, you get three USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, a full HDMI connection, a 3.5mm headset jack, and even an SD card.

Again, brand-new Apple products are rarely on sale, so make sure to catch this deal while you can. We have no idea when the price will jump back up.

Extra deal: The Apple MacBook Air M2 is still amazing, and costs much less

Apple MacBook Air (M2, 16GB, 256GB) Apple MacBook Air (M2, 16GB, 256GB) Thin, light, and powerful The MacBook Air with an M2 chip brings the thin and lightweight design you'd expect from an Air, but with all the might of the M2 silicon. See price at Amazon Save $249.01 With Coupon!

As amazing as the Apple MacBook Pro M4 is, not everyone needs that much power. Especially when the Apple MacBook Air M2 is so cheap right now, and it is still a very capable machine most of you will be perfectly happy with. The Apple MacBook Air M2 is just $749.99, and that’s for the upgraded version with 16GB of RAM.

While the M4 is definitely more advanced than the M2, the older chip is still surprisingly good. As mentioned before, some of us still use it to edit photo and video, and I have yet to encounter any hiccups when doing this. Mixed with 16GB of RAM, I have yet to encounter any slowdowns. Just yesterday, I edited about 50 images using this exact laptop model on Photoshop, all opened at the same time!

You’ll get the added benefit of a thinner design and a smaller 13.6-inch screen, making it a much more portable computer. And the screen still looks gorgeous, rocking a 2,560 x 1,664 resolution, as well as that DCI-P3 color spectrum reproduction. Everything else about the older laptop is also great, featuring a backlit keyboard, a large glass trackpad, and a battery life that can extend to up to 18 hours.

If your needs aren’t as demanding, you don’t mind using a dongle to access more ports, and prefer portability, this will be a fantastic machine at nearly half the price!

