The Apple MacBook Pro M3 is still at a record-low price

We usually focus on MacBook Air deals because we believe those are the best Apple laptops for most people, but those deals aren’t feeling too hot right now. We know some of you need a bit more oomph, though. If you want a better laptop, there is a really nice discount on the 14.2-inch Apple MacBook Pro with M3. You can get this laptop for a record-low price of $1,299, which is a $300 discount. Buy the Apple MacBook Pro with M3 for $1,299

This offer is available from Amazon. Again, it’s a record-low price for this model, and there’s no sign of when the discount will expire. This deal applies to both color versions: Space Gray and Silver.

Apple MacBook Pro (M3, 8GB, 512GB) Apple MacBook Pro (M3, 8GB, 512GB) The MacBook Pro inches ever-closer to being the perfect laptop. See price at Amazon Save $300.00

Are you looking for a MacBook that can handle more while staying portable? The Apple MacBook Pro is your best bet. This specific model comes with an M3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. It will definitely perform, and we know this chip can handle resource-intensive tasks like RAW photo and 4K video editing.

But wait, doesn’t the MacBook Air M3 have the same specs? Well, yes, but that doesn’t mean they will perform equally. The MacBook Pro comes equipped with a better cooling system, including two internal fans, while the Air uses passive cooling with no added aid. This means the M3 will run more efficiently on the MacBook Pro. Additionally, because it is more meant to be a desktop replacement, it has more ports. Aside from the two USB-C Thunderbolt ports, you’ll get an HDMI connection and an SD card slot. It also has a 3.5mm headset jack.

Of course, the 14.2-inch screen is also a bit larger and has a higher-definition 3,024 x 1,964 resolution with 1,600 nits of peak brightness. This display can reproduce the whole DCI-P3 color gamut, so it’s great for professionals and creatives.

The rest of the computer is as premium as you would expect from an Apple laptop. It has a gorgeous aluminum design, a great backlit keyboard, a large glass trackpad, and an estimated 22 hours of battery life. Pretty impressive, right?

Extra deal for savers: The Apple MacBook Air M1 is just $649 Now, we know $1,299 is still a good chunk of change, so here’s another deal for those casual users who want a great deal. The Apple MacBook Air with M1 is only $649 from Walmart right now, regardless of which color version you pick.

Despite being from 2020, the M1 MacBook Air was among the first to come with Apple silicon, which marked a massive leap in performance for Apple computers. This processor is paired with 8GB of RAM, and it can still handle RAW photo manipulation and some video editing, which is impressive for a laptop of this price point.

The rest of the computer is also premium. It has an aluminum construction, a backlit keyboard, and a large glass trackpad. The 13.3-inch display may be smaller, but it still has a crisp 2,560 x 1,600 resolution and can reproduce the full P3 color spectrum. Battery life is still pretty great at 18 hours! Are you liking either of these deals? Just make sure to act quickly. The MacBook Pro is at an all-time low, and we’re not sure how long the offer will stand. In the case of the MacBook Air, these are likely among the last units around, so it’s only a matter of time before stock runs out.

