The Apple MacBook Neo needs no discount to be a great deal

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

The Apple MacBook Neo is too new for it to be on sale, but honestly, not every product needs a sale to be a good deal. Such is the case for this laptop, which is worth much more than the $599 it costs. Buy the Apple MacBook Neo for just $599

We’re specifically linking to Amazon because we know many of you already love and shop there. That said, the laptop is available from most major retailers, as well as from Apple itself.

Apple, once known for its overpriced products, is really changing the script in recent years. Now, the company honestly offers great devices at great prices, especially in the computer department. Devices like the MacBook Air compete with high-end laptops, look/feel amazing, and cost around $1,000 (and we’re not even counting the common discounts).

There’s a new kid in the block that really takes the value-per-dollar to the next level. The Apple MacBook Neo is only $599. It’s brand new, so there aren’t any discounts on it yet, but it honestly doesn’t need them.

The laptop is still made of aluminum, a characteristic of Apple’s laptops. This didn’t change with the price reduction, which is nice. It also features a gorgeous 13-inch display with a 2,408 x 1,506 resolution. It’s not as good as other MacBooks, but it still covers the whole sRGB spectrum and displays over a billion colors.

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

Apple pulled an interesting move with performance here. The Apple MacBook Neo uses an Apple A18 Pro chip, originally designed for smartphones. It was the chip used on the iPhone 16 Pro series. It’s a powerful mobile processor, though. It also comes with 8GB of RAM. Needless to say, it won’t be a beast, but it should be more than enough for most casual users, who are the people Apple is targeting with this product.

The battery life is pretty nice, too, averaging at about 16 hours of video streaming or 11 hours of web browsing. Other features include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6, dual speakers, spatial audio, and more. It has no MagSafe charging, but you get two USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headset jack.

There’s no rush on this one, as it’s not on sale yet. That said, if you’re looking for a good computer to handle your casual tasks, you should consider this one. Go get yours!

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