Save $200 on these Apple MacBook Air or Pro models

Apple MacBook Air M2

Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch (M2, 16GB, 256GB) Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch (M2, 16GB, 256GB) Thin, light, and powerful The MacBook Air with an M2 chip brings the thin and lightweight design you'd expect from an Air, but with all the might of the M2 silicon. See price at Amazon Save $200.00

If you’re looking for the best value laptop, the Apple MacBook Air M2 is the best one on this list. It could be the best laptop for most users, as it strikes a great balance between performance, quality, and price at just $799.

While it is the “lower-end” model listed here, it is quite an outstanding laptop. The M2 chip is still capable enough to handle most tasks, and multiple members of our team have used this processor to edit RAW photos and 4K videos. The 16GB of RAM also provides plenty of multi-tasking power. I personally still own this exact same model, and I have yet to see any slowdowns.

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Additionally, like all Apple laptops, the MacBook Air provides an excellent experience across the board. It has a nice metal body that is great-looking and sturdy. It also keeps the thin profile that made the Air series so famous, measuring only 0.44 inches in thickness. And we can’t forget about the backlit keyboard and large glass trackpad, which are a pleasure to use.

Even the 13.6-inch screen is really nice. It has a crisp 2,560 x 1,664 resolution, which is better than the usual Full HD or QHD resolution found on similarly priced laptops. If you care about color accuracy, this panel can reproduce the DCI-P3 color gamut. Battery life is also pretty outstanding, at up to 18 hours.

Apple MacBook Air M3

If you want to keep the MacBook Air design but want a bit of an upgrade, the Apple MacBook Air M3 is also on sale for $899.99. The design is almost identical to the M2 model. You wouldn’t be able to tell them apart side-to-side based on looks alone, really. There are a few nice improvements some of you will appreciate, though.

For starters, the M3 processor will offer a bit of a performance bump. It also gets Wi-Fi 6E and microphone improvements. Otherwise, the screen, keyboard, trackpad, battery life, and everything else are pretty much the same.

All that said, it’s also only about $100 more than the M2 model, right now. It’s not a bad upgrade for a laptop you will likely use for years, and this happens to be the newest Air model around.

Apple MacBook Pro M4

Those with more demanding needs might want to upgrade to the Apple MacBook Pro M4. At $1,399, it’s not a bad deal right now. This is still the lowest price we’ve seen this laptop go for.

This one comes with a slightly larger and thicker body, but it also offers plenty of upgrades. The main one is the inclusion of the new M4 processor, which comes with more significant performance improvements. It still has 16GB of RAM.

This model also has a larger 14.2-inch display, but the definition is upgraded to 3,024 x 1,964, and it has a 120Hz refresh rate. Obviously, this one also has a panel that meets DCI-P3 color accuracy standards.

Another significant improvement is the Apple MacBook Pro, which has much more efficient cooling as it uses active fans. This means that not only is the processor better, but it will maintain its performance more, as heat reduces performance.

The battery life is also a bit better; this laptop can last up to 24 hours on a full charge. Because it is a “pro” model, and it’s bigger, it also has more ports. It has the MagSafe charging connection, three USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, a full HDMI, a 3.5mm headset jack, and an SD reader.

MacBook deals have been really good for about a couple of months now. With the holiday sales over, we're unsure how long these sales will last. You might want to get your Apple MacBook now, while it's still significantly discounted.

