Secure a record-low price on the Apple MacBook Air M4

In search of a laptop upgrade? The Apple MacBook Air M4 might fit the bill with its latest Cyber Monday deal. The price drop to $738.04 from the regular $999 marks a 26% savings off the retail price. It’s also a new record-low price. Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2025) for $738.04 (26% off)

There is one tricky part about this deal. Amazon has it marked as out of stock. That said, you can still buy it and secure this new record-low price. The only tricky part is that you’ll have to wait for it to be shipped to you when stock returns. This could be tomorrow, or in a month, or who knows! If you’re in no rush, though, this is the best deal we’ve seen on the Apple MacBook Air M4.

By the way, only the Midnight color version is this affordable. All other variants are priced at $749, which is the same price we’ve seen throughout Black Friday.

This MacBook Air model packs a punch, featuring a robust 10-core M4 chip, making it a versatile choice for both work and play. With 16GB of unified memory and a 256GB SSD, it offers plenty of speed and storage for most needs.

Bearing a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, this Air provides stunning visuals with rich colors and brightness. It supports two external displays through its Thunderbolt 4 ports and includes a 12MP Center Stage webcam with Desk View for your video calls. Additionally, the lightweight design under three pounds maintains portability without sacrificing power. Touch ID, MagSafe charging, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3 round out its features.

Built to play nice with macOS Sequoia, it promises a harmonious experience tailored by Apple’s smart features. The battery life is impressive as well—up to 18 hours with video streaming—which means you can leave the charger at home. Scoring 4.8 stars on Amazon from reviews, it stands out for its blend of performance and portability. This deal is hard to pass up if you’re considering a laptop upgrade.

