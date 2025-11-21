Deal alert: Apple MacBook Air M4 drops to $749 record-low price

If you’ve been looking for a new laptop, here’s an exciting opportunity you might not want to miss. The Apple MacBook Air M4 is currently available as part of a Black Friday deal, with the price dropping to $749 from the usual $999. That’s a solid 25% off the recommended retail price. Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2025) for $749.00 (25% off)

This particular model has received a glowing review score of 4.8 stars on Amazon. We also happen to think it is the best laptop for most people, offering a surprisingly outstanding experience for a pretty reasonable price.

This compujter outfitted with the M4 chip, boasting a 10-core CPU and hardware-accelerated ray tracing. This processor is powerful enough to handle RAW photos and even 4K video editing, which is surprising for a laptop at this price point. You also get a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display that supports a billion colors.

The base configuration provides 16GB of unified memory and a 256GB SSD. The MacBook Air integrates AI tools like Image Playground and offers a 12MP Center Stage camera. If you’re a fan of seamless Apple ecosystem integration, this could be a great match for you.

While there are plenty of discounts to wade through this Black Friday, a noteworthy one like this, combined with stellar features, makes the MacBook Air deal stand out.

