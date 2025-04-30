Hot deal: Get the latest Apple MacBook Air at a $150 discount

The Apple MacBook Air line-up has become among the most popular laptop series around, especially since the release of Apple’s own processors. The latest one is the Apple MacBook Air M4, which was only released this March. Deals are already starting to get good, too, as the Apple MacBook Air M4 has just reached a new record-low price of $849. That’s a $150 discount! Get the Apple MacBook Air M4 for just $849 ($150 off)!

This offer is available from Amazon, and the discount applies to all color versions. These include Midnight, Silver, Starlight, and even the new Sky Blue version.

Again, this is an all-time low price for this model. We’ve seen a few $50-$100 discounts so far, but this is the first time the price drops by $150. Considering it’s such a new product, this is a pretty good deal if you want to upgrade to the latest and greatest Apple MacBook Air version.

The last few MacBook Air models have been offering very minor updates, and the new Apple MacBook Air M4 is not the exception. The design is near-identical to the M2 and M3 models. You would actually be hard-pressed to tell them apart. It has the same metallic construction, with 0.44 x 11.97 x 8.46in measurements and a weight of 2.7lbs. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, as the design is gorgeous and sturdy. Why fix something that isn’t broken, right?

The only way you would really tell the new M4 model apart from the others is if you get the new Sky Blue color version. The backlit keyboard is still the same, the large glass trackpad is identical, and even the port selection is the same. It has two USB-C ports, a MagSage charger connection, and a 3.5mm headset jack.

Even the 13.6-inch display is the same, offering a 2,560 x 1,664 resolution and the ability to reproduce the DCI-P3 color gamut. This makes it sharp and very color-accurate. Lastly, the battery life is also identical at up to 18 hours!

S0, why upgrade? Well, there are a few differences you might like. For starters the M4 processor will offer a nice performance boost, especially if you compare it to the M2. It is also the first MacBook Air to get a 12MP Center Stage camera, with support for Desk View. Just like the M3 model, it also gets Wi-Fi 6E support. Both USB-C ports support the Thunderbolt 4 standard. And if you’re a fan of the new Sky Blue color, there’s also that factor!

All things considered, the M4 is the biggest improvement, and you still get 16GB of RAM. This means performance will be really good. I still use an Apple MacBook Air M2, which is two generations behind, and it works very well. I even use it to edit RAW photos, and some of our co-workers have used it to edit 4K video. We are sure the M4 can do much better. This makes the Apple MacBook Air M4 a great laptop that most people will have a hard time pushing to its limits.

These record-low deals don’t tend to last long. If you’re thinking of getting a new laptop, go catch this Apple MacBook Air M4 deal as soon as you can!