Apple MacBook Air M4 deals: Both the 13-inch and 15-inch models are on sale!

MacBooks used to be known as overpriced, but things have changed since the release of Apple’s M-series chips. Apple laptops, while not exactly cheap, are now closer to high-end laptops. As such, their price is now considered an excellent deal for what you get, especially if you can find them on sale, such as today. Buy the Apple MacBook Air M4 13-Inch for just $849.99 ($149.01 off) Buy the Apple MacBook Air M4 15-Inch for just $1,049 ($150 off)

These offers are available from Amazon, but they are different in nature. The 15-inch model’s deal is applied automatically, and the discount applies to all colors. The 13-inch version requires that you manually apply an on-page coupon, and maximum savings are only available for the Midnight and Starlight versions.

Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch (M4, 16GB, 256GB)

This has seriously become the laptop I recommend the most lately. Especially considering deals are becoming quite common. This one is a little better than usual, though. While it’s commonly $50-$100 off, the Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch with M4 is $149.01 off today.

Apple hasn’t been messing with the MacBook Air design in the last few iterations. They all kind of look the same, and it would actually be hard to tell them apart side by side. The Apple MacBook Air M4 looks just like the M3 and M2 iterations. This isn’t a bad thing, though. Why fix something that isn’t broken?

The MacBook Air features a premium design and build, offering a metal construction and a slim 0.44-inch profile. It’s one of the most iconic designs in the industry, and many competitors have tried to imitate it (usually unsuccessfully).

Looks and design aside, the Apple MacBook Air M4 is an awesome laptop in every other department. It performs way better than one would expect at this price range. The Apple M4 chip and 16GB of RAM do a fantastic job of handling nearly anything you want to do. It can easily edit both RAW photos and 4K videos, for example. I’ve actually done both in an M2 model without a hiccup, and the M4 chip is much more powerful.

Other highlights include the backlit keyboard, large glass trackpad, and really pleasing display. It has a 2,560 x 1,664 resolution and can reproduce the DCI-P3 color gamut, so it’s great for creatives, movie watchers, and anyone who cares about color accuracy. Not to mention, battery life is pretty generous, at up to 18 hours.

Apple MacBook Air 15-Inch (M4, 16GB, 256GB)

If you prefer a larger screen, the Apple MacBook Air M4 is also available in a 15-inch version. It is actually pretty similar to the smaller model. The most obvious difference is that it comes with that larger 15.3-inch display (instead of 13.6 inches). The definition is higher at 2,880 x 1,864.

Of course, the whole laptop is slightly bigger, too, and it weighs more at 3.3 lbs, instead of 2.7 lbs. Because it is larger, Apple managed to make some slight improvements in other areas, though. It has a better six-speaker sound system, instead of the four speakers on the 13-inch model.

As a nice little extra, you’ll also get a 35W Dual USB-C port Compact Power Adapter, instead of the single-port 30W one.

In summary, you are pretty much paying for a larger screen, slightly better audio, and a nicer charger. You’d be hard-pressed to find any better deal than this one, so jump on these offers while you can.