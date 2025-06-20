Apple MacBook Air M4 sale: Save $170 on the best laptop for most people!

If you’re looking for a great laptop at a great price, it’s hard to beat the Apple MacBook Air M4. This is odd, because Apple computers aren’t really known for value. Things have changed, though. Now, you can get this laptop for just $829, and it’s a laptop that can easily handle most people’s needs, and then some. Buy the Apple MacBook Air M4 for $829 ($170 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. There is one very important thing to keep in mind: only the Skyblue color version is discounted this low. All other colors cost more. I do believe it is the nicest color, though, and it is the newest one, too.

Discounts on the Apple MacBook Air M4 are actually pretty common, but they are usually $50-$100 price cuts. Saving $170 on a laptop of this caliber is especially nice.

The last few MacBook Air models have been very similar. In fact, they all kind of look the same since the M2 model. You would be hard-pressed to tell them apart if you saw them side by side. The Apple MacBook Air M4 still looks the same, but this isn’t necessarily a bad thing. The metallic construction, super thin 0.44-inch design, and overall premium construction are among the best of the industry. In fact, the MacBook Air design is iconic and often (unsuccessfully) imitated.

The laptop doesn’t fall behind in any other department. Performance is impressive for this price range, thanks to the Apple M4 chip and 16GB of RAM. As a result, you get a laptop that can handle RAW photo editing without an issue, and you can even use it for 4K editing. I know because I’ve done this in an M2 model, and even that one handles such tasks with ease.

You’ll love the backlit keyboard, large glass trackpad, and high 2,560 x 1,664 resolution. This screen can even reproduce the DCI-P3 color gamut, making it a great option for creatives or anyone who cares about color accuracy. Additionally, the battery life is outstanding at up to 18 hours per charge.

In terms of ports, you get two USB-C ones, a 3.5mm headset jack, and a MagSafe charging connection.

You’ll also enjoy some upgrades in other areas, such as the 12MP Center Stage camera with support for Desk View. It has Wi-Fi 6E technology, and both USB-C ports have Thunderbolt 4 support.

All in all, it would be hard to get any other laptop with this design, performance, and overall premium experience at a similar price. It’s the best laptop for most users, especially at this price, so take advantage of this deal while you can!