Hot deals: The Apple MacBook Air M2 and M3 are cheaper than ever!

The brand-new Apple MacBook Air M4 has just been announced and is up for pre-order right now. As exciting as new devices might be, what really gets my blood pumping is the idea of older models getting nicely discounted. Today, we are taking a look at the hottest deals we’ve seen on the Apple MacBook Air M2 and M3 models. Let’s get right to the details! Get the Apple MacBook Air M2 for just $699 ($300 off) Get the Apple MacBook Air M2 for just $799 ($300 off)

Both of these offers come from Best Buy. The discount applies to all color versions. Both models are available in Midnight, Space Gray, Silver, and Starlight.

Apple MacBook Air M2: The best option for most people

Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch (M2, 16GB, 256GB)

Now that the new Apple MacBook Air M4 is around, the Apple MacBook Air M2 is actually two generations behind. That said, we still believe it is the best option for most people, especially at these drop-dead prices. I mean, it’s only $699! That’s a much better offer in terms of how far you can stretch your dollar, and it’s actually still a fantastic machine.

I was actually considering upgrading to the brand new M4 model, but realized it was mostly because of the excitement. I own this same M2 version, and have never seen it slow down on me. The M2 chip and 16GB of RAM do an excellent job keeping up with any app I throw at it. In fact, I use it to edit RAW photos, and many of my co-workers have been using the M2 to edit 4K videos seamlessly. Most common users will be completely happy with this laptop’s performance.

And remember, this is still a premium Apple laptop. Everything else about it is awesome. The metallic construction looks and feels really good. It also has a backlit keyboard and a large glass trackpad, which are pretty hard to get at these price points elsewhere.

As soon as you raise the lid, you’ll be welcomed by a 13.6-inch display. It’s on the smaller side, for sure, but this also keeps the computer more compact and portable, which is the MacBook Air series’ main lure. Screen size aside, the display is actually quite impressive. It has a really sharp 2,560 x 1,664 resolution most other competitors struggle to beat. Most other options with a similar size only get either 1,080p or 1,440p resolutions. Not only that, but it can reproduce the DCI-P3 color gamut, making it very color-accurate. The battery life is also just as good as the newer MacBook Airs’ at up to 18 hours.

Apple MacBook Air M3: If you want a performance boost

Now, if you have more specialized needs and really want a performance boost, you still have the Apple MacBook Air M3, which is also very heavily discounted right now, with a low price of $799. This is still a very good deal if you really need a beefier processor.

That said, the M3 chip is about the only main upgrade you’ll get here. You won’t even be able to tell them apart just by looking at them. The design, dimensions, and even the weight are exactly the same. You’ll get the same metal design, backlit keyboard, awesome screen, and even the same 18-hour battery life.

There are some more minor improvements you might or might not care about. You’ll get Wi-Fi 6E support, as opposed to Wi-Fi 6. That said, you’ll need a compatible router and fast enough internet speeds to really notice a difference in Wi-Fi performance. It also gets a slightly better microphone, thanks to voice isolation and enhanced clarity. Everything else is pretty much the same!

Of course, the main benefit of upgrading to this version will be a nice performance boost. Aside from that, the other improvements are more minor. You’ll get Wi-Fi 6E instead of Wi-Fi 6, and the microphone is a little better, thanks to voice isolation and enhanced clarity.

What about the Apple MacBook Air M4?

We really wouldn’t recommend the brand-new MacBook Air M4, given how much value both the M2 and M3 versions really offer right now. In terms of looks, this one is still exactly the same as the previous two versions, save for a new color. There is a new Sky Blue hue, which replaces Space Gray. It looks pretty cool, so if you really want that color, it’s only available on the Apple MacBook Air M4 for now.

Of course, you also get the latest M4 chip, which is definitely more powerful. So, if the M2 and M3 are not enough for you, then the M4 is the best you can get here. It also has an option to upgrade to 32GB, while the previous models topped off at 24GB. The webcam is better, too, offering a 12MP Center Stage camera with support for Desk View. The previous Airs get a simpler 1,080p webcam.

Otherwise, everything else is exactly the same as the Apple MacBook Air M3. If you really want it, though, you can pre-order it at full price right now. Are you signing up for these deals? Make sure to act quickly! Record-low prices tend to disappear soon after showing up, and we would be amazed to see them go lower anytime soon.

