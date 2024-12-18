Save $200 on an Apple MacBook Air, the best laptop for most people

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

Are you looking for a good laptop for school, work, or general entertainment? We’ve said it time and again: Most people will need nothing more than a recent Apple MacBook Air. Today, the two latest models with the M2 and M3 chips are on sale, saving you $200. This means you can get the Apple MacBook Air M3 for just $899 or the one with M2 for a mere $799. Get the Apple MacBook Air M3 with 16GB of RAM for just $899 Get the Apple MacBook Air M2 with 16GB of RAM for just $799

Both of these offers are available from Amazon, which we’re linking to for convenience. That said, they are also available from Best Buy. The discount is applicable to any color version available, regardless of which model you get.

Which MacBook Air should I get? At first sight, these look pretty much identical. Why should you pick one over the other? Let’s help you figure this out.

Apple MacBook Air M3

The Apple MacBook Air M3 is the latest from this lineup, making it the best option available right now. Usually $1,099, the current $200 discount comes as a welcome treat for those looking to get a competent laptop that is well-made, great-looking, and capable laptop for a reasonable price.

MacBook computers took a massive leap in performance since the introduction of Apple silicon. The M3 is the third-generation, and it’s a very powerful processor. This laptop is quite the performer when mixed with the 16GB of RAM. This laptop can handle all casual tasks, and it can even take care of your photo and 4K video editing needs. The performance will be no issue unless you’re really pushing it to its limits, and most users really won’t.

Performance aside, keep in mind this is a premium laptop, so there are really no sacrifices made here. The aluminum design is gorgeous, and it’s now iconic of the Apple MacBook Air series. This laptop is beautifully crafted, touting a thin profile and portable design. You’ll get an excellent backlit keyboard and a large glass trackpad. It also gets a MagSafe charging port, which made its return with the M2 model.

The display is also outstanding, featuring a 13.6-inch panel with a 2,560 x 1,664 resolution. Some may think it is too small, but the MacBook Air series is all about portability, and you can upgrade to the 15-inch model if you prefer. That said, this is actually a pretty nice display, as it can reproduce the DCI-P3 color gamut. This will make for a very accurate color representation, which creatives and media consumers will love. Battery life is pretty great, too. Apple estimates up to 18 hours per charge.

Apple MacBook Air M2

Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch (M2, 16GB, 256GB) Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch (M2, 16GB, 256GB) Thin, light, and powerful The MacBook Air with an M2 chip brings the thin and lightweight design you'd expect from an Air, but with all the might of the M2 silicon. See price at Amazon Save $200.00

While the M3 model is great, we usually recommend the Apple MacBook Air M2. This is because we feel it offers most of the benefits that come with the newer model, all while saving you a good chunk of change. It strikes the perfect balance. It’s definitely significantly more potent than the M1, and nearly as good as the M3.

The M2 processor is still very capable. In fact, I own this model and have personally used it to edit RAW photos and 4K videos. I haven’t encountered any hiccups, and multiple of our coworkers can attest to its capabilities.

Besides the bump in performance, you won’t be missing much by getting the previous-generation computer. It will actually look identical, feature the same ports, offer the same backlit keyboard and trackpad, and even have the same screen. Battery life is also up to 18 hours per charge.

The only real difference, aside from the chip, is that the newer model has Wi-Fi 6E instead of this model’s Wi-Fi 6, but again, that is something most users won’t even notice. There are also some microphone improvements, as the newer model has voice isolation and enhanced clarity.

At just $799, this is definitely the better deal for most people. Most won’t even notice the upgrades in the M3 model, and you can save yourself $100 to get something else. You might want to act quickly regardless of which Apple MacBook Air you pick. These deals have been around for some days already, so we can imagine they might disappear soon.

