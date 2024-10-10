Need a laptop? Check out these Apple MacBook Air deals

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Are you looking for a new laptop? There are way too many out there, and many of them are excellent options, but it’s so easy to recommend an Apple MacBook Air these days. These are the best laptops for most people, and right now, there are a couple of deals you must take a look at. The Apple MacBook Air M2 is 25% off at just $749. If you want to upgrade to the Apple MacBook Air M3, that one is $899, saving you $200. Buy the Apple MacBook Air M2 for just $749 Buy the Apple MacBook Air M3 for just $899

The Apple MacBook Air M2 deal is available from Amazon. The M3 model ran out of stock on Amazon, but Best Buy has it readily available. The deal applies to all color versions except for the MacBook Air M2 Silver model, which is $899.

Apple MacBook Air M2

Apple MacBook Air (M2) Apple MacBook Air (M2) Thin, light, and powerful The MacBook Air with an M2 chip brings the thin and lightweight design you'd expect from an Air, but with all the might of the M2 silicon. See price at Amazon Save $250.00

We believe the Apple MacBook Air M2 finds the perfect balance between bang and buck, especially at just $749. This is a high-end laptop with a slim aluminum design, which is now iconic of Apple computers, and many competitors try to replicate.

The performance will be no issue for most users. Apple laptops really evolved with the introduction of Apple silicon, and the M2 chip is outstanding. Some of our co-workers still use M2 processors to edit RAW photography and 4K video. The 8GB of RAM are also very good at keeping multi-tasking efficient.

Of course, this is a high-end laptop, so everything else is up to par with industry standards. It has a backlit keyboard and a large glass trackpad. The 13.6-inch display is awesome, featuring a 2,560 x 1,664 resolution and an IPS-LCD panel that can reproduce the DCI-P3 color gamut. This makes it a good tool for creatives, content creators, and anyone who values color accuracy. Additionally, battery life extends to 18 hours.

Apple MacBook Air M3

We think the M2 MacBook Air is the best laptop for most, but we know many of you may want the latest and greatest. Lucky for you, the Apple MacBook Air M3 is also discounted. $899 gets you an upgrade to the M3 chip, which will improve performance. It also has slightly better audio, thanks to the addition of “wide stereo sound.” Besides those two minor changes, though, the experience is pretty much identical. This is why we tend to recommend the M2 model instead.

Extra deal: How about the MacBook Air M1?

Maybe the more recent MacBook Airs are still a bit too much for your needs. If you want something more affordable, Walmart is also selling the Apple MacBook Air M1 for a mere $649. This was the first MacBook Air to get an in-house Apple processor, so it performs very well for a computer of at this price point.

Most people won’t notice a drop in performance unless they start pushing it with more intensive processes. Not to mention, you’ll still get a great general experience. It has 8GB of RAM, a 13.3-inch 2,560 x 1,600 display that can reproduce the DCI-P3 color spectrum, a backlit keyboard, a large glass trackpad, and an 18-hour battery life. You should probably act quickly if you want to take advantage of these MacBook Air deals. This is pretty much a fire sale on all the latest models, and we’re not sure how long the deals will last. I mean, the M3 model is no longer available from Amazon!

